Techie says Rs 40,000 in hometown better than Rs 1.2 lakh in Mumbai: ‘Rarely felt like 6 figures’

While he was able to save money in Mumbai, Jain said the pace and cost of city life often felt draining.

A post by tech professional Shubh Jain has sparked fresh conversations online about whether a high salary automatically translates into a better quality of life in India’s biggest cities. Sharing his experience on X, Jain explained why he chose to leave Mumbai and return to his hometown, despite taking a significant pay cut.

“I was working in Mumbai and earning around Rs 1.2L/month in hand. Honestly, on paper, it sounded amazing. But by month-end, it rarely felt like six figures,” he wrote.

Clarifying that he used Mumbai and his hometown merely as examples of the differences between life in Tier-1 and Tier-3 cities, Jain detailed the expenses that came with living in the financial capital. His monthly spending included Rs 30,000 in rent for a 1BHK apartment, Rs 6,000 on groceries, Rs 3,000 on maid and laundry services, another Rs 3,000 on WiFi and electricity, Rs 7,000 on food deliveries, Rs 5,000 on transportation, and about Rs 8,000 on social outings and weekend activities.