Techie says Rs 40,000 in hometown better than Rs 1.2 lakh in Mumbai: ‘Rarely felt like 6 figures’

A post by tech professional Shubh Jain has sparked fresh conversations online about whether a high salary automatically translates into a better quality of life in India’s biggest cities. Sharing his experience on X, Jain explained why he chose to leave Mumbai and return to his hometown, despite taking a significant pay cut.
“I was working in Mumbai and earning around Rs 1.2L/month in hand. Honestly, on paper, it sounded amazing. But by month-end, it rarely felt like six figures,” he wrote.
Clarifying that he used Mumbai and his hometown merely as examples of the differences between life in Tier-1 and Tier-3 cities, Jain detailed the expenses that came with living in the financial capital. His monthly spending included Rs 30,000 in rent for a 1BHK apartment, Rs 6,000 on groceries, Rs 3,000 on maid and laundry services, another Rs 3,000 on WiFi and electricity, Rs 7,000 on food deliveries, Rs 5,000 on transportation, and about Rs 8,000 on social outings and weekend activities.
He pointed out that these were only the visible costs. Everyday purchases through e-commerce and quick-commerce apps, coffee runs, convenience spending, and impulse shopping quietly added to the bill.
“The funny part is, even after earning Rs 1.2L, a huge chunk quietly disappeared into just existing in a Tier 1 city.”
While he was still able to save money, Jain said the pace and cost of city life often felt draining. At the same time, he acknowledged the advantages Mumbai offered, including professional growth, networking opportunities, independence, confidence, and exposure that helped shape his career.
However, after relocating to his hometown, where he initially earned around Rs 40,000 a month, he noticed an unexpected shift in how he felt about his finances.
Why ₹40k in my hometown felt richer than ₹1.2L in Mumbai
I was working in Mumbai and earning around ₹1.2L/month in hand.
Honestly, on paper it sounded amazing. But by month end, it rarely felt like six figures.
Using Mumbai and my hometown here just as an example of Tier 1…
— Shubh Jain (@shubh19) June 20, 2026
“But after a point, I realised I was earning more while feeling more mentally exhausted. When I moved back to Hometown, initially I was earning much less, around Rs 40k-ish. And the weird part is I genuinely started feeling richer here!” he added.
Jain said the change had less to do with income and more to do with lifestyle. Living closer to family, spending time with pets, enjoying home-cooked meals, having more space, and facing fewer day-to-day expenses gave him a greater sense of comfort and security. With lower costs and less pressure, saving money also became easier.
“Not saying Tier 3 cities are better than Tier 1 cities. Mumbai made me grow professionally but my hometown made life feel human again,” Jain wrote. He said both phases of life offered different benefits.
Summing up his perspective, Jain said, “At some point I realised there’s a huge difference between earning well and living well.”
The post resonated with many users online. One commenter wrote, “Yes hometown is much affordable and clam and peaceful great decision bro.” Another said, “Mental peace matters,” while a third argued, “Live the same life u lived in u r hometown…surely u will save more…”
Disclaimer: This article reflects a personal narrative on financial choices, lifestyle adjustments, and the cost of living across different cities. The experiences shared are subjective, and readers are encouraged to evaluate their own financial priorities and well-being based on their unique individual circumstances.