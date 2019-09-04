Waterfall or Mumbai rains? Here’s why water was gushing down a building in Cuffe Parade

As Mumbaikars grapple with heavy rainfall, a video of water pouring down from the roof a building at New Cuffe Parade has gone viral on social media, leaving many worried. While many blamed the torrential rains for the situation, others said it resembled a waterfall.

But it later turned out that it was a rupture in the new water tank installed in the building. The clip, which has been viewed over 42,000 times, was shared on Twitter by a user K Sudarshan along with a caption that read, “Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains”.”

Watch the video here:

However, Sudarshan later posted a response from the builder regarding the viral video. “This evening there was an incident during testing of the water tank at building T5 (Dioro). The vendor was testing the new water tank which was recently installed, there was a rupture in the body causing the water to come out.”

Message from the builder regarding the waterfall video: https://t.co/L5fb2qH1ED — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) September 4, 2019

Once tweeted, the post created quite a buzz on social media with netizens expressing worry about the situation.

