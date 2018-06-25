Mumbai rains: People find relief from the downpour in Twitter humour

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai city will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai city will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

As heavy showers and downpour of rains in Mumbai bring daily life to an almost standstill, if you rummage through the Internet, especially Twitter, you’d know that Mumbaikars are finding relief in humour. While on a serious note, two people died and four were injured as a tree fell on them in Dhobi Talao during incessant rains on June 24 (Sunday), the people in the Maximum City are trying to stay afloat and keep their hopes alive by cracking jokes on Twitter. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city will continue to host heavy to very heavy rains, thus suggesting little respite to the ones who have been suffering as a result.

The heavy rains today (Monday, June 25) resulted in waterlogging at several regions in and around Kalina, Mithi River bridge in Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Dadar Hindmata. Cut to the micro-blogging site meanwhile, and you will find more reason than one to crack up and let loose this monsoon, if you are in Mumbai. From not having to think of any excuse to take an off to comparing Niagara Falls to ‘Bandra Falls’, Netizens have gone all out for all they could care.

Check out the funny tweets that have been raining on the micro-blogging site, this #MumbaiRains season.

The only time in my life when I open twitter early in the morning are the days when Mumbai decides to pour incessantly #MumbaiRains

Helps me take decisions like should I go to office, is it safe outside, which bhajjiya to eat. — Divya Sharma Dixit (@StrategistDivya) June 25, 2018

Biggest dilemma on a rainy Monday morning : To bunk or not to bunk! #MumbaiRains — rach_aha (@rach_aha) June 25, 2018

How, exactly how does rain stop at 9’o clock when you’re all mentally prepared for a work from home! Rain Gods were private bank employees in past lives🙄 #MumbaiRains #MondayBlues — Anukrity Gupta (@AnukrityGupta) June 25, 2018

Who needs Niagara Falls when you have Bandra Falls. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/GObPWLRnOB — Shazi (@rizshazi) June 25, 2018

#MumbaiRains

Employees – Can we leave early? Bohot baarish ho rahi hai. Boss – pic.twitter.com/NtIInBiyye — Bhaumik Makwana (@_Bhaumik_) June 25, 2018

To those who just came to see #MumbaiRains hashtag pic.twitter.com/IY1qne8yXT — ई का Bae? (@aunticlockwise) June 25, 2018

If Gurgaon were to receive rains like Mumbai, it will drown out of existence. — Lola Kuttiamma (@Priya_Menon) June 25, 2018

“My mom just informed me that there is water logging” is every Mumbai millennial’s go-to line to try and get the day off when it rains. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) June 25, 2018

When it was supposed to be your first day at work #MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/laqJsjfaoI — Rohit Nair (@rrnair291293) June 25, 2018

