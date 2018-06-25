Follow Us:
Monday, June 25, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mumbai rains: People find relief from the downpour in Twitter humour

As Mumbai gets drenched in heavy rains, from not having to think of any excuse to take an off to comparing Niagara Falls to 'Bandra Falls', Netizens have gone all out for all they could care.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2018 3:10:58 pm
mumbai rains, mumbai rains latest news, mumbai rains latest updates, mumbai rains Twitter reactions, Mumbai rains tweets, Mumbai rains Twitter, Indian express, Indian express news The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai city will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

As heavy showers and downpour of rains in Mumbai bring daily life to an almost standstill, if you rummage through the Internet, especially Twitter, you’d know that Mumbaikars are finding relief in humour. While on a serious note, two people died and four were injured as a tree fell on them in Dhobi Talao during incessant rains on June 24 (Sunday), the people in the Maximum City are trying to stay afloat and keep their hopes alive by cracking jokes on Twitter. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city will continue to host heavy to very heavy rains, thus suggesting little respite to the ones who have been suffering as a result.

ALSO READ | Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Trains delayed, buses diverted, traffic snarls across city

The heavy rains today (Monday, June 25) resulted in waterlogging at several regions in and around Kalina, Mithi River bridge in Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Dadar Hindmata. Cut to the micro-blogging site meanwhile, and you will find more reason than one to crack up and let loose this monsoon, if you are in Mumbai. From not having to think of any excuse to take an off to comparing Niagara Falls to ‘Bandra Falls’, Netizens have gone all out for all they could care.

Check out the funny tweets that have been raining on the micro-blogging site, this #MumbaiRains season.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now