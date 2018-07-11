Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Police Twitter assures help with their take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ theme song

Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle, with over four million followers, is known to have carved a niche for themselves in successful social media governance. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle, with over four million followers, is known to have carved a niche for themselves in successful social media governance. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Even as people in Mumbai are struggling to go about their daily lives because of the relentless raining, the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is rendering support in the most adorable manner. The Twitter handle, with over four million followers, is known to have carved a niche in successful social media governance. Through sarcy tweets, tongue-in-cheek humour laden with tonnes of pop-culture references, the handle sends forth messages on online frauds, illegal drug dealings, road safety, women’s safety, among other things. This time, it is their take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ theme song that has got people on the Internet talking.

ALSO READ | Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES : Internet buzzes as Mumbaikars deal with heavy showers

Assuring their support and aid to all those who are grappling with the incessant rains, the text on the GIF template reads thus: “We’ll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. We’ll be there for you, like we have been there before.” Yes, not surprisingly, their latest Twitter offing garnered praises from several people, who lauded their creative approach to governance on Twitter and their accountability off it.

This is their tweet.

This is how people responded to Mumbai Police’s heartfelt message.

Proud to have a dedicated force which is committed towards the well-being of its citizens. — Hardik Shah (@profhardik) July 11, 2018

Thank you Mumbai police 🙏🏾 — Neha Sanghvi Mehta (@nehasanghvi) July 11, 2018

..Thanks for performing your responsibilities with honesty and being human being,we are proud of too. — Krishnamurti Jain111 (@krishnamurti111) July 11, 2018

That is why BMC never works during rains because they know POLICE is there. right here for mumbai and always. Great job 👍🏻 — Gaurav Arora (@_Gaurav_Arora) July 11, 2018

Touching, right?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd