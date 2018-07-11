Follow Us:
Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Police Twitter assures help with their take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ theme song

This time, it is Mumbai Police Twitter handle's take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S' theme song while rendering support during Mumbai rains has got people on the Internet talking.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2018 11:19:26 am
mumbai police, mumbai rains, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police tweets, mumbai police Twitter, Mumbai police during Mumbai Rains, Indian express, Indian express news Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle, with over four million followers, is known to have carved a niche for themselves in successful social media governance. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Even as people in Mumbai are struggling to go about their daily lives because of the relentless raining, the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is rendering support in the most adorable manner. The Twitter handle, with over four million followers, is known to have carved a niche in successful social media governance. Through sarcy tweets, tongue-in-cheek humour laden with tonnes of pop-culture references, the handle sends forth messages on online frauds, illegal drug dealings, road safety, women’s safety, among other things. This time, it is their take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ theme song that has got people on the Internet talking.

Assuring their support and aid to all those who are grappling with the incessant rains, the text on the GIF template reads thus: “We’ll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. We’ll be there for you, like we have been there before.” Yes, not surprisingly, their latest Twitter offing garnered praises from several people, who lauded their creative approach to governance on Twitter and their accountability off it.

