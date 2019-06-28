Social media is flooded with hilarious monsoon memes as rains lash Mumbai

Toggle Menu
While initially, all the chatter was about "relief from the heat" and "chai-pakoda", it soon turned to complaints about auto and taxi fares. Some also pointed out that it was easier to travel to another state than from one part of the city to another.

Stuck in traffic and bothered by waterlogging, Netizens shared funny memes and jokes online to deal with Mumbai rains.

After a long wait, the monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai and people in the city were understandably excited. However, as heavy rains lashed the city some of the happiness was washed away with daily life being affected. Rains clogged drains and led to waterlogging in some parts.

Social media was flooded with reactions and #MumbaiRains started dominating trends online. While initially, all the chatter was about “relief from the heat” and “chai-pakoda”, it soon turned into complaints about auto and taxi fares. Some pointed out that people can reach a different state faster than commute from one part of the city to another. There were also a lot of tweets poking fun at the BMC, the city’s civic body, and how despite all their claims the richest civic body in the country was “never prepared”.

Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Here are some of the funniest tweets on #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter:

after incessant rainfall since morning, there were waterlogging complaints in Mazgaon, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) and Ghatkopar among other areas.

