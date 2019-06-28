Social media is flooded with hilarious monsoon memes as rains lash Mumbai

After a long wait, the monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai and people in the city were understandably excited. However, as heavy rains lashed the city some of the happiness was washed away with daily life being affected. Rains clogged drains and led to waterlogging in some parts.

Social media was flooded with reactions and #MumbaiRains started dominating trends online. While initially, all the chatter was about “relief from the heat” and “chai-pakoda”, it soon turned into complaints about auto and taxi fares. Some pointed out that people can reach a different state faster than commute from one part of the city to another. There were also a lot of tweets poking fun at the BMC, the city’s civic body, and how despite all their claims the richest civic body in the country was “never prepared”.

Here are some of the funniest tweets on #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter:

It just takes 30 mins of #MumbaiRains for an average Mumbaikar to go from – Oh Wow! -to- What the Hell! — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 28, 2019

Q. What is the opposite of BMC? A. Akshay Kumar. Because “Everything is planned” by Akshay Kumar #MumbaiRains — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 28, 2019

[Interview] Interviewer: What is your greatest strength? Me: Reaching office on time during #MumbaiRains Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/E470SynwDc — Shruti Panhalkar (@panhalkarshruti) June 28, 2019

#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zNzRQSMG3j — Shree (@TrendChanger777) June 28, 2019

1 guy in every group of Mumbaikar who always ask 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/WsjtH0scso — SelfishMunda (@selfishmunda) June 28, 2019

#MumbaiRains Me complaining about heavy rains and taking leave from work Desi dads who used to climb mountains and cross rivers while going to schools be like: pic.twitter.com/prTP5L0hE3 — Wo_lambi_ladki (@Laxmi2306) June 28, 2019

Live pictures from Mumbai tweetups today pic.twitter.com/nqwyeWAv8Z — Shan (@klpe) June 28, 2019

Mumbaikars on how BMC has made arrangements to tackle this years water logging situation !!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tbkAYqOY1B — Boring… (@graphicalcomic) June 10, 2019

P2- People of Mumbai later#MumbaiRains#mumbaimonsoon pic.twitter.com/6rzaCvKDKS — Chirag (@igot10on10) June 28, 2019

after incessant rainfall since morning, there were waterlogging complaints in Mazgaon, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) and Ghatkopar among other areas.