Wednesday, December 01, 2021
‘Permanent hoon sir’: Netizens share memes as #MumbaiRains return in winter

🔴 According to the 24 hours forecast, Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain and thundershowers towards evening.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 1, 2021 3:15:09 pm
mumbai rains, Maharashtra rain, winter rain, maharashtra winter rain alert, maharashtra cyclone alert, mumbai weather forecast, mumbai rain memes, indian expressCold and windy conditions are presently dominating over the city and there has been persisting overcast sky conditions since morning.

While everyone around India welcomed December chill by bringing out their winter clothes, Mumbaikars had to wade through heavy rains under umbrellas and in raincoats. As #MumbaiRains dominated trends online and locals couldn’t stop expressing their confusion and dismay at the unseasonal showers.

Northern parts of Konkan i.e., Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and areas in Madhya Maharashtra are bracing for some moderate rain along with thunderstorms till December 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Met department has issued a “yellow” alert for November 30-December 2 indicating thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain.

As several parts of Maharashtra including Pune and Mumbai witnessed moderate showers on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with talks about chai-pakodas ‘in time for hot chocolate’. People were busy cracking jokes and finding solace through relatable memes as their winter plans got ruined owing to the rains.

While some quipped, ‘monsoon is permanent’ in Mumbai, others shared how they feel about winter rains, adding chilly vibes.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast in the next 24 hours. The system is very likely to interact with an approaching western disturbance. Under the influence of these weather systems, a wet spell is expected over parts of Maharashtra,” the IMD said.

