‘Permanent hoon sir’: Netizens share memes as #MumbaiRains return in winter

While everyone around India welcomed December chill by bringing out their winter clothes, Mumbaikars had to wade through heavy rains under umbrellas and in raincoats. As #MumbaiRains dominated trends online and locals couldn’t stop expressing their confusion and dismay at the unseasonal showers.

Northern parts of Konkan i.e., Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and areas in Madhya Maharashtra are bracing for some moderate rain along with thunderstorms till December 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Met department has issued a “yellow” alert for November 30-December 2 indicating thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain.

As several parts of Maharashtra including Pune and Mumbai witnessed moderate showers on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with talks about chai-pakodas ‘in time for hot chocolate’. People were busy cracking jokes and finding solace through relatable memes as their winter plans got ruined owing to the rains.

While some quipped, ‘monsoon is permanent’ in Mumbai, others shared how they feel about winter rains, adding chilly vibes.

#MumbaiRains ❄ Other Countries Mumbai

In December in December pic.twitter.com/scwx1BNRLl — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) December 1, 2021

Mumbaikars after experiencing rain and chilled weather at the same time. #MumbaiRains #LetItSnow pic.twitter.com/hbZmxQCFXA — Elroy Silveira (@wanderoy369) December 1, 2021

#MumbaiRains

Whenever we say rain has gone…

Le Mumbai Rain.. pic.twitter.com/qDH99ta7vg — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) December 1, 2021

Me: Finally gonna wear my winter clothes..

Le Indra Dev:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Hp16vfzefr — Bhavin Sharma (@bhavin5sharma) December 1, 2021

Its raining in December too ! #MumbaiRains

Mumbaikers to mumbairains be like – pic.twitter.com/tEM2O59G86 — Shweta (@theavocaado) December 1, 2021

#MumbaiRains

When the weather’s good and I say aaj to chai-pakore wala mausam hai.

Le my mom: pic.twitter.com/XflAiiygTf — Tarang Gupta (@justtaranggupta) December 1, 2021

People in Mumbai watch rains in the monsoon, autumn, spring, winter season every year! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/K08dC7xAq7 — DedMan (@justhacker_) December 1, 2021

Me and the boys watching it rain like crazy in December.

#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/FJmwG1aOE9 — Siddharth Kumar (@siddharth_your) December 1, 2021

Today’s weather is too good in Mumbai & I feel the same 😴#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/x5YaoiAxJ5 — swati Awasthi🇮🇳 (@awasthiswati201) December 1, 2021

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast in the next 24 hours. The system is very likely to interact with an approaching western disturbance. Under the influence of these weather systems, a wet spell is expected over parts of Maharashtra,” the IMD said.