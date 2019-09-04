Mumbai rains: As Mumbaikars face heavy showers, Twitter is flooded with funny memes

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas resulting in residents having to deal with water-logging in many parts. Heavy showers continued in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the city recording ‘very heavy’ rainfall of 118.3 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy rainfall, as a result of which schools have been asked to remain shut.

“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

However, the same rule didn’t apply to office-goers, who had to reach their workplace despite heavy showers. Many people took to social media to share their experiences of the commute.

Here are some of the memes:

#mumbairains charo aur kohra hi kohra nazar aa raha hai. pic.twitter.com/UCkMt9jjAz — Amit Ray (@RayDekho) September 4, 2019

#MumbaiRains How Do we go to office this way man?

Boss is so Ruthless 😩😡 pic.twitter.com/7vRNHRxKni — Ishika Kapadia🇮🇳 (@ishikakapadia) September 4, 2019

Pic 1: Gulf of Alaska

Pic 2: Gulf of Andheri#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7iVYKAG3Bv — ضربة كبش (@RK_Shahu) September 4, 2019

Now you don’t need to take Ganesh Murti at some lake for visarjan.

BMC really thinks for us!#MumbaiRains — 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝓃𝓂𝒶𝓎🇮🇳 (@beardedCVS) September 4, 2019

BMC is great.. they ensured entire Mumbai got flooded during Ganeshotsav, so that people can do Visarjan anywhere they want!! How thoughtful of them… #MumbaiRains — Virinder Villkhoo (@filmantic) September 4, 2019

Looking at the high fares and water logging on roads #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive

Every mumbaikar: pic.twitter.com/c9lRiFJHs8 — PRACHI (@MohantoShibani) September 4, 2019

#MumbaiRains Weather Bureau has warned that there will be a HIGH TIDE today : pic.twitter.com/pTuU2LWKMG — 🔱 Beard Baba 🔱 (@ARCtist_) September 4, 2019

The total seasonal rainfall for Mumbai so far is 2,848.2 mm. By 8.30am on Wednesday, most areas recorded rainfall of over 100mm for the second consecutive day.

The Met department has issued an “orange alert” with forecast of “intermittent heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places for Wednesday in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

Following heavy rainfall overnight, roads were waterlogged at Vakola, Hindmata, Andheri and Milan subway, Gandhi market, Sion, National College at Bandra (West), Deonar colony and Tilak Nagar. Five incidents of wall collapse, 23 of short circuit and 11 incidents of trees falling were reported in the city.