Toggle Menu
Mumbai rains: With Maximum City flooded, Mumbaikars troll BMC with memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/mumbai-rains-as-maximum-city-remains-flooded-mumbaikars-troll-bmc-with-memes-5810958/

Mumbai rains: With Maximum City flooded, Mumbaikars troll BMC with memes

Many Mumbaikars took to Twitter to post updates about the situation in their locality and also trolled the BMC with hilarious memes, especially since the civic body claimed they were fully prepared

mumbai rains, mumbai rain live, mumbai live update, mumbai rain floods, mumbai rain memes, mumbai water logging, viral news, india rain update, bmc, indian express
Netizens irked by flooding every year took to Twitter to troll BMC.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai crippled the financial capital for the last couple of days and the severe flooding irked people who vented their anger online. The rains left many places in the city and its suburbs waterlogged and many took to social media to complain. With a public holiday being declared in the city Tuesday due to the highest rainfall in 24 hours since 1974 (excluding 2005) many blamed the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for not being prepared.

Follow live updates on Mumbai rains

Many Mumbaikars took to Twitter to post updates about the situation in their locality and also trolled the BMC with hilarious memes, especially since the civic body claimed they were fully prepared to deal with the monsoons and would ensure daily life wasn’t affected.

The rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai, officials said.

Lakhs of commuters were stranded on Monday at railway stations across the city’s suburban railway network after about 200 local train services were cancelled due to the rains. Mumbai airport’s main runway was also shut due to the heavy rainfall and several flights were diverted to other airports.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Better than Ronaldo or Messi’: Indians cheer for cow playing football in viral video
2 Anand Mahindra’s ‘apology’ to Amitabh Bachchan over ‘Big B’ leaves netizens in splits
3 Ambati Rayudu gets trolled after Mayank Agarwal replaces Vijay Shankar at World Cup