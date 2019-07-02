Mumbai rains: With Maximum City flooded, Mumbaikars troll BMC with memes

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai crippled the financial capital for the last couple of days and the severe flooding irked people who vented their anger online. The rains left many places in the city and its suburbs waterlogged and many took to social media to complain. With a public holiday being declared in the city Tuesday due to the highest rainfall in 24 hours since 1974 (excluding 2005) many blamed the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for not being prepared.

Many Mumbaikars took to Twitter to post updates about the situation in their locality and also trolled the BMC with hilarious memes, especially since the civic body claimed they were fully prepared to deal with the monsoons and would ensure daily life wasn’t affected.

Kuch din pehle Mumbai me Paani nahi mil raha tha, aaj Paani me Mumbai nahi mil rahi. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) July 2, 2019

#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLive #Mumbai Whole year Mumbaikers throw kachara on the streets help sewage to fill.

And now blame bmc. Meanwhile bmc:- pic.twitter.com/TtmHc5HUSg — Shivendra singh (@Ironicalndian) July 2, 2019

#MumbaiRainlive here’s a hack for #Mumbaikars don’t be a bhigi billi ..even if #bmc is not doing it’s job you do it ! Use your swimming skills ..it’s time! #whatareyoudoingbmc pic.twitter.com/rUtXnWe9GQ — siddhanta Masurkar (@Fankara_here) July 2, 2019

#MumbaiRains BMC:- This time we are prepared for the heaviest Rains Le Mumbaikar:- pic.twitter.com/WU87OeLyuH — CUagain (@RECinaction) July 1, 2019

Jason Momoa will be shooting for Aquaman 2 in Mumbai because no CGI will be required. pic.twitter.com/4ov739dBHy — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 1, 2019

The rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai, officials said.

Lakhs of commuters were stranded on Monday at railway stations across the city’s suburban railway network after about 200 local train services were cancelled due to the rains. Mumbai airport’s main runway was also shut due to the heavy rainfall and several flights were diverted to other airports.