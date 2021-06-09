Mumbai welcomes monsoon with a deluge of memes and jokes, and a reigning trend

While many shared memes and jokes on the weather, others shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.

There was a downpour of memes and jokes online as several places in Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The southwest monsoon arrived two days ahead of its expected arrival date, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai Deputy Director-General Dr Jayanta Sarkar.

“Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date”, Sarkar told news agency ANI. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

While waterlogging created traffic diversions, local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations.

Amid the downpour, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes. Many criticised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for poorly maintained roads and drains while others shared chai-samosa pics as it rained. Several others also shared pictures of overcast skies and wet streets, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.

Me seeing this lovely weather outside and then realising I’ve to get back to work. #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/BbNJVWxzWA — Kevin Printer (@PrinterKevin) June 8, 2021

Literally me enjoying my tea by the window and then running away when that thunder struck. The lightening was intense man#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/R3FVTNRNQp — Nikita Vijan (@nikitavijan) June 9, 2021

#MumbaiRains Finally IMD Predicted Right Le me- Ab yeh barish kab ruhkegi IMD Le IMD: pic.twitter.com/mQoqWOy1VW — NΔDeeM_KhΔN_ (@imnadee) June 9, 2021

#MumbaiRains Mumbai Rain Me after seeing Samosa arriving in Plate pic.twitter.com/Ffj72vRdFH — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 9, 2021

sion and kurla station after 5 drop of rain#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/81rJ3j2JdK — 𝙎 💀 𝙈 (@TheSaktMemer) June 9, 2021

The monsoon transforms Mumbai into a tropical paradise or an open sewer, depending on where one lives.#MumbaiRains — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) June 9, 2021

#MumbaiRains : Me asking mom to make pakodas !!! pic.twitter.com/t02JdWFkk7 — Dinesh Nishad (@dinesh_3007) June 9, 2021

#MumbaiRains Residents of Mumbai at the start of monsoon rain in city v/s when it keeps pouring for days! pic.twitter.com/yePyl7qe7f — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 9, 2021

Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on June 8, bringing respite from the heat and the MeT department had termed it as pre-monsoon showers.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar till 11 am.