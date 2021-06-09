scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Mumbai welcomes monsoon with a deluge of memes and jokes, and a reigning trend

#MumbaiRains began trending as monsoon reached the Maximum City two days ahead of its average arrival date.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2021 2:05:28 pm
Mumbai, Mumbai rains, Mumbai rain memes, Mumbai weather memes, Mumbai rain twitter reactions, Mumbai weather updates, Mumbai weather forecast, Mumbai rain updates, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many shared memes and jokes on the weather, others shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.

There was a downpour of memes and jokes online as several places in Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The southwest monsoon arrived two days ahead of its expected arrival date, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai Deputy Director-General Dr Jayanta Sarkar.

“Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date”, Sarkar told news agency ANI. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

While waterlogging created traffic diversions, local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations.

Amid the downpour, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes. Many criticised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for poorly maintained roads and drains while others shared chai-samosa pics as it rained. Several others also shared pictures of overcast skies and wet streets, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.

Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on June 8, bringing respite from the heat and the MeT department had termed it as pre-monsoon showers.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar till 11 am.

