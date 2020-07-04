Social media flooded with memes and jokes as heavy rain lashes Mumbai

Amid the downpour, while many shared jokes criticising poorly maintained roads, others shared memes welcoming the rain as a respite to the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the downpour, while many shared jokes criticising poorly maintained roads, others shared memes welcoming the rain as a respite to the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes as heavy rain, the first since the onset of southwest monsoon on June 14, left several parts of Mumbai inundated.

Amid the downpour, while many took to Twitter and other social media platforms, criticising the poorly maintained roads with jokes, others shared memes welcoming the rain as a respite from heat.

Take a look at some do the best meme and jokes under the trending hashtag #MumbaiRains:

I hope Mumbai has fixed those damn potholes by nw.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/h94n3CMiNI — 🌻VIJAY MORE🌻 (@VijayMore37) July 3, 2020

#MumbaiRains Rains for several hours Le Dadar, Sion and Hindmata. pic.twitter.com/5nrDfBNyeb — Keyur Joshi (@Keyurj23) July 3, 2020

Live pictures from Andheri 🌧️😜 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3TnD2rH77w — P o p e y e⚓ (@spinach_guy) July 3, 2020

Following the intense spell of rainfall, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, traffic snarls and diversions. Three wall collapses, 24 tree-falls, nine short-circuits and one landslide incident were also reported on Friday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad with a forecast of extremely heavy rain very likely at isolated places on Saturday.

