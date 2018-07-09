Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Mumbai rains reaction LIVE UPDATES: Buzz on social media as Mumbaikars deal with heavy showers

Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: Beating Monday Blues along with the gloomy weather outside, Mumbaikars are finding relief in humour. Check out all the buzz from the social media here as people are trying to stay afloat braving the Mumbai monsoon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 2:21:02 pm
mumbai rains, mumbai rains latest news, mumbai rains latest updates, mumbai rains jokes, mumbai rain memes, mumbai rains Twitter reactions, Mumbai rains tweets, Mumbai rains Twitter, Indian express, Indian express news A woman walking through a water logged street, reacts as a truck driving past creates a wave of ripples prior to drenching her during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

Heavy showers in Mumbai has brought daily life almost to a halt. The continuous rainfall in the city over the weekend has left most places flooded and with rain continuing on a busy Monday, citizens are striving hard to get through the day. So, beating Monday Blues along with the gloomy weather outside, Mumbaikars are finding relief in humour. The Internet is buzzing with punny jokes and sarcastic tweets. From massive road cave-ins to bridge collapse and other accidents have left most citizens fuming, but one look through the social media sites, particularly on Twitter — the people are trying to stay afloat and keep their hopes alive with a dash of humour.

Not just that, Twitter has been flooded with videos of the water-logged streets and railway stations and many found their own ‘waterfall’ in the heart of the city at a station stairway.

Check out Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES here.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan region and Goa for the next 48 hours. Traffic has been diverted in many places and the education department of the state also announced holiday for schools, colleges.

As rain continues in the city, here's what buzzing online around the Mumbai rains.

14:21 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Here's how do Mumbaikars measure rainfall
14:14 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Mumbai Police officer wins hearts online
14:10 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Mumbai rains doing a Neymer Challenge?
14:07 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
When Kayaking is the best option to reach office!
14:04 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
When taking a leave is not an option
14:03 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
When it's raining cats and dogs yet no sign of a holiday!
14:02 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
The daily dilemma of every boss

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am Sunday), an official of the IMD said. "It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar told PTI.

Visibility at the Mumbai airport was "not very good" but flights were operating according to schedule, a MeT official said, adding no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far. Train and bus services have also been affected by the downpour.

