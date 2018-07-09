Mumbai rains reaction LIVE UPDATES: Buzz on social media as Mumbaikars deal with heavy showers

A woman walking through a water logged street, reacts as a truck driving past creates a wave of ripples prior to drenching her during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Source: AP) A woman walking through a water logged street, reacts as a truck driving past creates a wave of ripples prior to drenching her during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

Heavy showers in Mumbai has brought daily life almost to a halt. The continuous rainfall in the city over the weekend has left most places flooded and with rain continuing on a busy Monday, citizens are striving hard to get through the day. So, beating Monday Blues along with the gloomy weather outside, Mumbaikars are finding relief in humour. The Internet is buzzing with punny jokes and sarcastic tweets. From massive road cave-ins to bridge collapse and other accidents have left most citizens fuming, but one look through the social media sites, particularly on Twitter — the people are trying to stay afloat and keep their hopes alive with a dash of humour.

Not just that, Twitter has been flooded with videos of the water-logged streets and railway stations and many found their own ‘waterfall’ in the heart of the city at a station stairway.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan region and Goa for the next 48 hours. Traffic has been diverted in many places and the education department of the state also announced holiday for schools, colleges.