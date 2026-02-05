The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare

Dr Sudhir Mehta suggested that authorities should build emergency exits at multiple points along the Mumbai-Pune expressway to allow vehicles to turn around during such crises.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsedDescribing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed (Image source: @sudhirmehtapune/X)
Several commuters were stranded on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway after a gas tanker accident triggered a massive traffic jam that lasted nearly 32 hours. Industrialist Dr Sudhir Mehta was one of them and he decided to fly back to Pune by helicopter after spending nearly eight hours stuck on the highway.

The tanker overturned at around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, roughly 50 metres ahead of a tunnel in the Borghat stretch of the Khandala ghat section in Raigad district.

Dr Mehta shared the ordeal on X, calling out the poor emergency preparedness on one of Maharashtra’s busiest roads. “Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for ‘one gas tanker’,” he wrote.

Further, he suggested that authorities should build emergency exits at multiple points along the expressway to allow vehicles to turn around during such crises. He also called for helipads to be installed for emergency evacuations.

“Helipads cost less than Rs 10 lacs to make and require less than one acre of open area. These need to be mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation,” he said.

Thanking officials for their intervention, Dr Mehta added, “@nitinwelde thanks for your help to get back to Pune today after being stuck for 8 hours.”

Describing the situation on the ground, he said traffic discipline had completely collapsed. “This is the state of the #Mumbai #Pune highway. Complete free for all including wrong side driving. The lifeline of connectivity for the region is deteriorating by the day,” he wrote.

“Travelling on the same is playing roulette on one’s life plus 7 hours to reach,” Dr Mehta added.

See the post here:

Also Read | Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train

The post quickly gained traction, with a user saying, “What we need is people to be held accountable for such a mess. Civic authority should be equipped/prepared and ready for all eventualities.” Another user commented, “Agree.. along with emergency exits plan, restoration of normal traffic should be planned in a time bound manner by removing or airlifting the damaged vehicles immediately.”

“High time for govt to do some serious work on facility when people paying high tax. Scams just ruins our life,” a third user reacted.

 

