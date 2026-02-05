The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare

Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed (Image source: @sudhirmehtapune/X)

Several commuters were stranded on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway after a gas tanker accident triggered a massive traffic jam that lasted nearly 32 hours. Industrialist Dr Sudhir Mehta was one of them and he decided to fly back to Pune by helicopter after spending nearly eight hours stuck on the highway.

The tanker overturned at around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, roughly 50 metres ahead of a tunnel in the Borghat stretch of the Khandala ghat section in Raigad district.

Dr Mehta shared the ordeal on X, calling out the poor emergency preparedness on one of Maharashtra’s busiest roads. “Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for ‘one gas tanker’,” he wrote.