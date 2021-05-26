scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Mumbai Police’s witty advisory based on Money Heist wins the Internet

Using the example of a character from the show, they advised users to not keep their bank PIN as easy as 1-2-3-4.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 8:15:11 pm
Money heist, Mumbai Police, Mumbai police money heist instagram post, MUmbai police social media team, reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsDenver from Money Heist laughing at Arturo when he takes him hostage.

Mumbai Police, known for their clever and entertaining social media advisories and posts, have won the internet over again. In a new social media post, they have used the Internet’s favourite show ‘Money Heist’ to counsel their users on financial safety.

In the short video, they shared a scene from the very first episode of the series. It features one of the protagonists of the show, Denver aka Daniel Ramos, ask Arturo, who is held hostage, what his bank PIN is. When Arturo responds it is ‘1-2-3-4’, one of the easiest combinations to guess, they laugh at him.

The Mumbai police used it in an amusing attempt to advise people to keep stronger bank PINs. With a crafty caption and funny hashtags, they wrote, “This is Arturo. Arturo thinks he is very smart. Arturo keeps 1234 as his PIN Don’t be like Arturo.” As expected, this drew in a lot of laughter and applause from the internet.

This is not the only time they have used popular shows in humorous ways to deliver a message. Recently, after the popular sitcom Friends announced a reunion, Mumbai police put out a tweet saying ‘reunite with your friends, but only when Covid-19 is over’.

