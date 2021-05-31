scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Mumbai Police uses Money Heists’ The Professor, lookalikes Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan to deliver message on internet safety

While many were impressed with the Mumbai Police's latest tweet, others responded with hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 31, 2021 5:02:05 pm
Mumbai police, money heist, Virat Kohli, The Professor, Varun Dhawan, Alvaro Morte, internet safety, passwords, Mumbai police Twitter, trending news, Indian express news.The edit features Alvaro Morte, who plays The Professor in the hit show Money Heist, Varun Dhawan, and Virat Kohli.

From following popular trends to posting relevant memes, the Mumbai Police social media team often comes up with creative content to spread awareness and keep netizens entertained.

Yet again, the team found an interesting way to issue an advisory on internet safety. In their new social media post, the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police posted the photo of three celebrities —Alvaro Morte a.k.a The Professor from Money Heist, Varun Dhawan and Virat Kohli — who all look identical. Coincidentally, the photo of Virat Kohli used in the meme is a photoshopped image that recently went viral.

The post compared the photos to passwords from different websites that sound similar and tweeted it with a caption that read, “Different Accounts, Different Password. Your Password:”. The tweet aimed to encourage people not to have the same password for all their accounts.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and catch the attention of netizens. While many were impressed with the latest tweet, others responded with hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the tweet:

Earlier as well, Mumbai police had issued an online safety advisory using a clip from the popular show ‘Money Heist’. Here, take a look:

