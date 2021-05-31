Mumbai Police uses Money Heists’ The Professor, lookalikes Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan to deliver message on internet safety

Updated: May 31, 2021 5:02:05 pm
From following popular trends to posting relevant memes, the Mumbai Police social media team often comes up with creative content to spread awareness and keep netizens entertained.
Yet again, the team found an interesting way to issue an advisory on internet safety. In their new social media post, the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police posted the photo of three celebrities —Alvaro Morte a.k.a The Professor from Money Heist, Varun Dhawan and Virat Kohli — who all look identical. Coincidentally, the photo of Virat Kohli used in the meme is a photoshopped image that recently went viral.
The post compared the photos to passwords from different websites that sound similar and tweeted it with a caption that read, “Different Accounts, Different Password. Your Password:”. The tweet aimed to encourage people not to have the same password for all their accounts.
Earlier as well, Mumbai police had issued an online safety advisory using a clip from the popular show ‘Money Heist’. Here, take a look:
This is Arturo
Arturo thinks he is very smart
Arturo keeps 1234 as his PIN
Don’t be like Arturo#PinHeistAlert#ASpinToPin#OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/HeS7rWh5VR
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2021
