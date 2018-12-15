Mumbai Police ends up wrongly policing Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor defends him

The Mumbai Police called out Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan on Twitter after a scene from an upcoming film starring the two actors got their attention. Unfortunately, it turned out that the police had got things wrong.

The clip shows Salmaan sitting in the driver’s seat of a moving car, but his hands aren’t on the steering wheel. He’s instead seen using his mobile phone while the car seems to be moving. The clip from their upcoming film, ‘The Zoya Factor’ showed Salmaan going through his phone and Kapoor calling him a ‘weirdo’ in the background.

In its tweet, the Mumbai Police wrote, “We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone”

The tweet got many talking and Kapoor soon stepped in to explain things weren’t what they seemed.

“We weren’t driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I’m glad you guys are concerned..” she wrote in her clarification. “I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal,” she further added tagging her co-star from the film.

Dulquer Salmaan also responded saying that he’s not a weirdo. “Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. In my next tweet attaching the video I was shooting,” the actor tweeted. He also posted a video of how the steering wheel keeps moving on its own.

While some were miffed by Kapoor’s mention of ‘regular people’, others thought that the police should have known such scenes are always shot on a trolley.

Mumbai Police then responded to both the actors and said they were glad that safety wasn’t ‘rigged’ and there were no violations.

