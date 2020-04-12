‘Mask Hai Na’: Mumbai police’s SRK-inspired meme goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many praising the social media team behind the Twitter handle. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many praising the social media team behind the Twitter handle.

Keeping up with its dose of sarcastic and witty tweets, Mumbai Police has come up with yet another quirky post encouraging people to put on face masks amid the coronavirus crisis. Using a clip from Shah Rukh Khan’s popular film ‘Main Hoon Na’, the tweet aims to showcase how people can avoid contracting the virus without attempting stunts like the actor.

“@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer — Mask Hai Na!” read the caption of the post shared by the official Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle while tagging the video. In the 13-second clip, the actor can be seen doing a Matrix-inspired stunt, where he arches back to avoid being spat on by Satish Shah.

Watch the video here:

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer – Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media, with many praising the team behind the Twitter handle. “Even at this hour @MumbaiPolice hasn’t failed to tickle my funny bone!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

When memer become police officer

😂😂 https://t.co/ZAD76ic5q5 — Shubham Mishra (@shubham_1979) April 12, 2020

Esame to mask bhi kaam nahi karega .. mask bhi pura geela ho jayega 😂😂 https://t.co/O16bWKAEFe — Pyasi Aatma (@PyasiAatma) April 12, 2020

Hahahahhaha! Even at this hour @MumbaiPolice hasn’t failed to tickle my funny bone! https://t.co/s05s5SDIB2 — Shambhavi Sharma (@shambhavixo) April 12, 2020

@MumbaiPolice probably the best way to explain the importance of wearing a mask. https://t.co/SqQ1UmTJXG — J|_|DGING F@CT$ (@DgingF) April 12, 2020

