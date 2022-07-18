Mumbai police’s sweet response to boy’s ICSE exam worry is winning the internet

Waiting for exam results can be a nerve-wracking experience. A young boy, Dhruv, was feeling the same tense emotions when he tweeted to the Mumbai police about being anxious ahead of the ICSE Class 10 board exam result announcement.

On Sunday, hours before the Class 10 result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board were scheduled to be announced at 5 pm, Dhruv (@Dhruvshah0611), tagged the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Police. “@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice today is my icse results and i am really scared,” he wrote.

Instead of ignoring this innocuous tweet, the Mumbai police replied. “Hey Dhruv, Don’t Worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It’s just like every other exam but make sure your confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!” they said.

The Mumbai police’s thoughtful gesture went viral as it gathered hundreds of likes. Netizens appreciated the Mumbai police for their reply and some also took the opportunity to assure Dhruv and other students awaiting the result to not worry too much.

Buddy all the best..You did your part and that's enough .I've my younger brother who is also anxious and I gave him the same advice "karm karo par fal ki chinta mat karo".. DM always open if you want to share anything

The ICSE Class 10 result was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. This year, the CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent.