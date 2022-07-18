scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Mumbai police’s sweet response to boy’s ICSE exam worry is winning the internet

The ICSE Class 10 board exam results were announced on Sunday.

July 18, 2022 4:25:35 pm
ICSE results, ICSE class 10 results, ICSE class 10 results 2022, Mumbai police ICSE results, Mumbai police viral tweets, Indian ExpressThis year, the CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent.

Waiting for exam results can be a nerve-wracking experience. A young boy, Dhruv, was feeling the same tense emotions when he tweeted to the Mumbai police about being anxious ahead of the ICSE Class 10 board exam result announcement.

On Sunday, hours before the Class 10 result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board were scheduled to be announced at 5 pm, Dhruv (@Dhruvshah0611), tagged the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Police. “@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice today is my icse results and i am really scared,” he wrote.

Instead of ignoring this innocuous tweet, the Mumbai police replied. “Hey Dhruv, Don’t Worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It’s just like every other exam but make sure your confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!” they said.

The Mumbai police’s thoughtful gesture went viral as it gathered hundreds of likes. Netizens appreciated the Mumbai police for their reply and some also took the opportunity to assure Dhruv and other students awaiting the result to not worry too much.

“It’s a very nice gesture which improves the trust of public! Kudos to @MumbaiPolice!” a Twitter user wrote. Another remarked, “Yes. There is no need to be scared. We all have to face our fears. So face it like An Avenger. ”.

The ICSE Class 10 result was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. This year, the CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent.

