Mumbai Police’s reply to man wanting to see his girlfriend amid COVID-19 travel curbs wins the internet

The man said he misses his girlfriend and wanted to know what colour sticker was needed to go out. (Representational image/Pixabay)

As the Maharashtra government has announced strict restrictions across the state to ‘break the chain’ of novel coronavirus amid the second wave, Mumbai police has launched a colour-coded guide for all. Flooded with queries on who needs what sticker, a man’s question got a heartwarming reply for the force, earning them plaudits online.

Ashwin Vinod lamented on Twitter that he had not met his girlfriend for long and turned to the police to know which sticker he needed to venture out. “I miss her”, he tweeted to the Mumbai Police.

As the force has been urging all to stay home to stop the rapid spread of the disease, the police, instead of ignoring Vinod’s tweet or giving him a stern reply, showed of their cool sense of humour as well as understanding. “We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!” they replied to his tweet.

Along with the general response, they also offered some life advice, adding, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you are healthier”. As if that wasn’t enough, they also assured the man that “this is just a phase”, and wished them both a “lifetime together”.

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Earlier this week, the city police had informed that essential stickers are a must and those travelling must indicate their essential need by pasting a sticker on their mode of transport. “Red, green & yellow stickers are now mandatory for vehicles of essential service providers/seekers, for a hassle free commute,” the police had said.

While uniformed personnel are distributing essential stickers at every junction, they also said people can simply make one for themselves based on their requirement, even saying in jest, “We won’t judge you on the finesse!”

The sweet reply by the police force brought a smile on netizens’ faces. Many appreciated their gesture saying, “we can all do with a little bit of positivity”.

As the response got everyone talking online, the city police replied, “You promise us that you will stay at home and stay safe and we promise to keep you engaged with our wit as well as grit to arrest the spread of #COVID19”.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday further tightened Covid-19 restrictions, with public and private transport now allowed only for essential services and emergencies and 14-day mandatory home quarantine for people travelling inter-district. The new restrictions will come into effect from 8pm on Thursday and will remain in force until 7am on May 1.