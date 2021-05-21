‘BeBollyGood’: Mumbai Police’s recent posts on Covid using film actors, dialogues win the internet

Mumbai Police’s penchant for using contemporary memes and reference from popular culture to convey socially relevant messages is well known. Like always, bringing their A-game forward, the law enforcement agency on Friday made use of some famous Bollywood stars – from Rajesh Khanna to Deepika Padukone – to remind people about Covid-19 restrictions and protocol.

Kicking off their #BeBollyGood campaign across social media sites, the cops used Rajesh Khanna’s iconic lines from Amar Prem to urge all to order food at home and not venture out. As Khanna in the in the film had said ‘Pushpa, I hate tears’, the police gave it an interesting twist, writing: “Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey… ”

The creative post left many in splits online and garnered over 22,000 like on Instagram.

Any movie game is incomplete without a mention of Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood. So, next up, the cops used his image and name to remind how to wear a mask properly. “‘Big-B’ lunder — wearing your mask below nose,” read a poster featuring the iconic actor.

“Not wearing a mask properly is not your ‘tradition, prestige, discipline’!” The force added in Marathi, in a witty reference to his 2000 superhit film Mohabbatein.

In a punny way, the force’s social media managers used Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Kajol’s name to say that no amount of cajoling can convince the cops to consider non-essential things as important. “You can’t ‘Kajol’ us thinking getting chocolates is essential,” the force wrote, adding “Cheater, cheater, cheater…That’s what you are!” referring to hit Karan Johar movie.

In the caption, the police force also added: “‘I have sanitizer in my hand, Raj! Reason ‘What to fear if it is sanitised'”.

For their next public service announcement, Mumbai Police used Ayushmann Khurrana’s name in a poster to say, “‘Ayush, Mann’ ja — it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily.”

“Be ‘Zyada Savdhaan’ today to ensure everything is ‘Shubh Mangal’ every day,” they wrote in caption referring to his recent 2020 film. “Meeting your ‘Dream Girl’ could cost you. So, don’t do this ‘Bewakoofiyan’,” the cops added winning the internet.

The actor spotted the witty post and played along by endorsing the public service message to stay at home during the pandemic. He commented on Instagram, saying: “Sheher ke saare ‘Vicky Donor’. Please Mumbai Police ki Dhyan Se Suno, Aur Bahar Jaane ki ‘Bewakoofiyan’ na karo 🙏 you will find enough time to meet your ‘Pyari Bindu’. Abhi time nahin hai ki hum ‘Nautanki Saala’ bane aur risk le. Filhaal Shubh Mangal Aur Zyada Saavdhan Raho! Apki Samajhdaari aapko Covid jaisi buri ‘Bala’ se bachaayegi. Jai Hind 🙏”

Mumbai Police also used Deepika Padukone’s image to remind people to “pick a cab straight to home after you buy essentials”. Highlighting the importance of masks once again, they added: “Ek chote se mask ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu?” referring to a dialogue from her debut film Om Shanti Om.

And Padukone was not alone. Mumbai Police also tagged her husband in the following social media post. In an interesting wordplay of the Lootera actor’s name, the force wrote: “‘Ran’ out of groceries ‘Veer’? Order Online!”

“Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur virus ke spread par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi infect kar sakti hain,” they wrote in caption. They also reminded all that “Apna Time Aayega” to go out but only when lockdown is over.

From Instagram to Twitter, the filmy posts have been getting a lot of love and appreciation from netizens who loved the Bollywood reference and lauded the team for their pun-game.