Mumbai Police’s quirky pop-up message warning fraudsters leaves Tweeple in splits

“If you seek trouble, trouble is exactly what you will find,” Mumbai Police tweeted sharing their Sunday thoughts with a twist to the common saying, ‘seek and you shall find’. Giving a quirky twist to the Biblical line from ‘Matthew 7:7–8’ — the seventh and eighth verses of the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament — the cops warned fraudsters online.

The Mumbai Police tweet accompanied a message, showing a pop-up of Mumbai Police wanting to know the location when someone typed, “How to cheat people” on Google.

If you seek trouble, trouble is exactly what you will find. #SeekAndFind pic.twitter.com/iRSgGipsKc — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 23, 2019

The witty tweet by the team was loved by many online and it left several others in splits. Twitterati too came up with funny reactions.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to their tweet:

Haha …. Now who wants to know how to cheat people 😛 https://t.co/cWtkpOi7Zh — Niranjan (@psycloneTayade) June 23, 2019

Haven’t they left the country, recently…

Let me know if you need their names… 😊 — ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) June 23, 2019

Now, what if people start to Google for, “𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲”?😉🙂 — B. Radhakrishna (@Radhkrishna) June 23, 2019

I am SURPRISED 😮😮!!!…🖕 pic.twitter.com/0U9YDT2npt — Prasad Hubli (@HubliPrasad) June 23, 2019

Wow what a pop up https://t.co/iQxclCGhon — ahmed bhatkar (@2963ff9265b8491) June 23, 2019

Inse bachna namumkin he 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NxBjnWybgT — Sandeep (@Sandeep23483723) June 23, 2019

I don’t know who handles this Twitter acc but i must say humor and support is awesome 😄🙏 — Apurv Panchal (@Appu_Pnchal) June 23, 2019

You are insnane with your sense of humour !! Keep it up ! — Rima K. Jawale (@RimaNeeraj) June 23, 2019

That’s gold. — Laxman Phansalkar (@amolphansalkar) June 23, 2019