Toggle Menu
Mumbai Police’s quirky pop-up message warning fraudsters leaves Tweeple in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/mumbai-polices-quirky-pop-up-message-warning-fraudsters-leaves-tweeple-in-splits-5795600/

Mumbai Police’s quirky pop-up message warning fraudsters leaves Tweeple in splits

Giving a quirky twist to the Biblical line from 'Matthew 7:7–8' -- the seventh and eighth verses of the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament, the cops warned fraudsters online.

mumbai police, mumbai police funny tweets, mumbai police meme, mumbai police online scam message, mumbai police cheating tweet, india news, funny news, indian express
Twitterati loved the unusual warning message by Mumbai Police.

“If you seek trouble, trouble is exactly what you will find,” Mumbai Police tweeted sharing their Sunday thoughts with a twist to the common saying, ‘seek and you shall find’. Giving a quirky twist to the Biblical line from ‘Matthew 7:7–8’ — the seventh and eighth verses of the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament — the cops warned fraudsters online.

The Mumbai Police tweet accompanied a message, showing a pop-up of Mumbai Police wanting to know the location when someone typed, “How to cheat people” on Google.

The witty tweet by the team was loved by many online and it left several others in splits. Twitterati too came up with funny reactions.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to their tweet:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India women’s rugby team claim first ever 15s win, video of emotional player goes viral
2 ‘Chauffeur in chief’: Netizens troll Imran Khan for driving around Emir of Qatar
3 IND v AFG: Virat Kohli’s expression after India lost its DRS review is now a hilarious meme