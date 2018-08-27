Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Mumbai Police’s latest post on consent is both ‘subtle and brilliant’

While it is quite obvious that no individual is going to search the word 'No' on Google, the post is clearly a way of sending a message to people who believe that there is a hidden meaning behind every 'No'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2018 6:01:19 pm
Mumbai police, mumbai police tweet, mumbai police consent tweet, mumbai police viral tweet, The tweet features the result of searching the meaning of the word ‘No’. (Source: MumbaiPolice/twitter)

From current affairs, witty tweets to puzzles, the social media team behind Mumbai Police’s Twitter account manages to create quite a buzz on social media with their posts. Even while posting on serious issues, such as traffic safety, stalking and consent, the team comes up with creative ways to grab attention. Yet again, in their unconventional way, a post on consent has generated interest. With a caption, “Your search for any other meaning for NO apart from NO will always end at a NO !#ANoMeansNo #ConsentCounts,” the tweet features the result of searching the meaning of the word ‘No’.

While it is quite obvious that no individual is going to search the word ‘No’ on Google, the post is clearly a way of sending a message to people who believe that there is a hidden meaning even when a girl or a guy says no. The tweet, which has garnered several reactions, has been appreciated by many.

Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

What do you have to say about this tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

