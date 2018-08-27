Mumbai Police’s latest post on consent is both ‘subtle and brilliant’

The tweet features the result of searching the meaning of the word ‘No’. (Source: MumbaiPolice/twitter) The tweet features the result of searching the meaning of the word ‘No’. (Source: MumbaiPolice/twitter)

From current affairs, witty tweets to puzzles, the social media team behind Mumbai Police’s Twitter account manages to create quite a buzz on social media with their posts. Even while posting on serious issues, such as traffic safety, stalking and consent, the team comes up with creative ways to grab attention. Yet again, in their unconventional way, a post on consent has generated interest. With a caption, “Your search for any other meaning for NO apart from NO will always end at a NO !#ANoMeansNo #ConsentCounts,” the tweet features the result of searching the meaning of the word ‘No’.

While it is quite obvious that no individual is going to search the word ‘No’ on Google, the post is clearly a way of sending a message to people who believe that there is a hidden meaning even when a girl or a guy says no. The tweet, which has garnered several reactions, has been appreciated by many.

Your search for any other meaning for NO apart from NO will always end at a NO !#ANoMeansNo #ConsentCounts pic.twitter.com/vSND4pvpvG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 27, 2018

Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

No means No. No itself a Full STOP. https://t.co/uXgNL0WVi5 — Rahul Badgujar (@RahulBadgujarSa) August 27, 2018

That’s the reason Mumbai police are doing tremendous work

Well done no mean no https://t.co/d5qNzY5gdK — Baldev Singh (@BaldevS21378512) August 27, 2018

@MumbaiPolice is on a roll.

Brilliant social media management! https://t.co/n0K9g1cgf5 — Gaurav Lele (@gaurav_lele) August 27, 2018

What do you have to say about this tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

