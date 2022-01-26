‘Reflection of fearlessness’: Mumbai Police’s post on Nirbhaya Squad is being applauded

The Mumbai Police’s video about their Nirbhaya Squad and dedicated helpline number for women in distress is getting all the attention on social media platforms.

The 2:08-minute video directed by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty shows several women being harassed by men in the city. A middle-aged woman coming out of a railway station, a young woman travelling on a bus, one driving at night or those hanging out with friends—all of them are seen being targeted by men.

In the clip, with a voiceover by actor Amitabh Bachchan, they are seen dialling the number 103 and the Nirbhaya Squad of women police officers come to their rescue immediately.

See the post:

“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha,Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya!” Fearless women – a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city – Nirbhaya Squad,” the caption of the post reads.

The clip shared on Instagram has amassed more than 40,000 views so far as netizens lauded the law enforcement agency’s initiative.

“Why fear when Mumbai police is here….Thank you Team mumbai police for making us feel safe,fr making us feel special, for such great initiative…” commented a user.

The Nirbhaya Squad was established by the Mumbai Police after the rape and murder of a woman in the Sakinaka area of the city in September last year. The teams formed to curb crimes against women, carry out special patrolling in vulnerable spots and awareness drives and track the activities of sexual offenders among other tasks.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate’s statistics for the last five years shows crimes against women rose from 1,194 in 2017 to 1,541 in 2019 to 1,775 in 2021. The cases of rape have gone up from 176 in 2017 to 220 in 2019 and to 292 cases in 2021.

Cases of child rape and molestation registered under the POCSO Act also went up from 160 in 2017 to 191 in 2019 and to 272 in 2021. Molestation cases rose from 257 cases in 2017 to 363 in 2019 to 414 in 2021.