Mumbai Police’s latest tweet on ‘Unity in Diversity’ is winning hearts online

India is a land of festivals, where people from different communities and religions come together to celebrate festivities irrespective of their faith. Spreading love, compassion and harmony — the festive season can often be the force that brings people closer beyond difference and barriers. And this year, we have witnessed some beautiful examples.

Recently, in a beautiful photo shared by the Mumbai Police, the cops highlighted the ‘unity in diversity’ predominant in our country. As the fever of Ganesh Chaturthi gripped Mumbaikars, the city is also gearing up for another event — Muharrum. The image shared by the police showed a Sabil set up by Muslims to quench the thirst of those thirsty next to a Ganesh Chaturthi mandap in Ambika Nagar, Parksite and highlighted the peaceful co-existence.

“If you can see it, you can feel it!” the police wrote dubbing it as “real beauty of Mumbai city in one frame”.

If you can see it, you can feel it! The real beauty of Mumbai City in one frame – a Muharram Chabil next to Lord Ganesha pandal at Ambika Nagar, Parksite #UnityInDiversity #Ganeshotsav pic.twitter.com/6az6ETX8Bu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2018

The heart-warming photo made many similes online.

That is why It is Called Mumbai.😍 — parii Khurana. (@Priyank10113924) September 20, 2018

Very true. This is the true spirit of Mumbai and people through out India. It’s the politics and politicians that divide and play in the name of religion. Next generation needs to be taught about this and treat all religion equal. I support #UnityInDiversity — Kjul D Shah (KD) (@KjulShah) September 20, 2018

Sahi mayne me Sacha Bharat jai hind jai Bharat — Dr Ishwar Prashad Choudhary Moya (@IshwarMoya) September 20, 2018

Mumbai the city. True sense of secularism. — Stylish Freind (@stylish_feroz) September 20, 2018

Great sir . This the way love should be spread.great initiative — icare (@icare010) September 20, 2018

We MUMBAIKARS belive that HUMANITY is the biggest RELIGION — IMRAN ALI HASAN KHAN (@IMRAN_VASILKHAN) September 20, 2018

That is the dignity of the individual and the unity and intercity of our Nation. https://t.co/yU1KJqwNjV — S.M.Krishnan (@SMKrishnan03) September 20, 2018

Have sharbat and then watch Ganapati Bappa. — Ishaq Shaikh (@Ishaqshk) September 20, 2018

“I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true.” ~ Swami Vivekananda#VivekanandaSpeech1893 https://t.co/wpFrB9vFBy — Sanat Kumar Dey (@SirSanat) September 20, 2018

The pious day of mourning for the Muslim community is often observed solemnly with fasting and processions. This year the festival will be observed on September 21 in India.

