Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Mumbai Police’s latest tweet on ‘Unity in Diversity’ is winning hearts online

As Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram falls back-to-back, the city witnessed a beautiful thing. "If you can see it, you can feel it!" the police wrote on Twitter dubbing it as "real beauty of Mumbai city in one frame".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 8:17:22 pm
ganesh chaturthi, muharram, mumbai police, unity in diversity, muharram sabil, good news, viral news, indian express Mumbaikars couldn’t agree more with the police about the tweet.
India is a land of festivals, where people from different communities and religions come together to celebrate festivities irrespective of their faith. Spreading love, compassion and harmony — the festive season can often be the force that brings people closer beyond difference and barriers. And this year, we have witnessed some beautiful examples.

Recently, in a beautiful photo shared by the Mumbai Police, the cops highlighted the ‘unity in diversity’ predominant in our country. As the fever of Ganesh Chaturthi gripped Mumbaikars, the city is also gearing up for another event — Muharrum. The image shared by the police showed a Sabil set up by Muslims to quench the thirst of those thirsty next to a Ganesh Chaturthi mandap in Ambika Nagar, Parksite and highlighted the peaceful co-existence.

“If you can see it, you can feel it!” the police wrote dubbing it as “real beauty of Mumbai city in one frame”.

The heart-warming photo made many similes online.

The pious day of mourning for the Muslim community is often observed solemnly with fasting and processions. This year the festival will be observed on September 21 in India.

