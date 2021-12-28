Mumbai Police intervenes and saves life of man after he posted a note about ‘quitting life’ on Twitter

Timely intervention can save lives. Something similar happened when a man, who wanted to give up on life, was brought back from the brink by Mumbai Police. The prompt actions by the force are earning plaudits online.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a note tagging the law enforcement agency, seeking help as he was entangled in a financial mess. In a long letter, the man said he lost his job in the pandemic and had used a customer’s money to pay his pending bills. He was supposed to return the amount but had no money, and was afraid that the other person will file a case against him. He explained that he has also been blacklisted for his “mistake” and has been unable to find another employment. The man explained he was having extreme thoughts and he believed his family would be harassed for his actions.

As the tweet caught attention of users online, many tagged the police force to alert them, who quickly DMed him to have a chat. In a reply to the man’s note, the force tweeted, “There’s nothing that cannot be overcome. We request you to stay calm, let’s meet, discuss and resolve. Remember, you are priceless to your loved ones.”

Luckily, the police was able to calm the man. The force later updating followers saying that PSI Wagh from Mumbai Cyber Police team was successful in contacting the person and helping him. “We request citizens to never resort to such extremes, the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

We are happy to share that after the intervention of Mumbai Cyber Police, PSI Wagh, Virar, met Aamir & spoke him out of his dangerous ideas. We request citizens to never resort to such extremes,the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help. #YouMatterMumbai https://t.co/0GvhzDKImY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

Many on social media were impressed by their quick action and thanked the police personnel. Others also offered advice and tried to comfort the man, giving him hope. The man too took to Twitter to express his gratitude to cops later.

Appreciate Mumbai police 👮‍♀️, proud to be part of this beautiful city — Ghouse (@mohdghouse22) December 27, 2021

Excellent work by Mr. Wagh( PSI) and his team from Mumbai Police.. — anup singh (@anup7347) December 27, 2021

Super work Mumbai Police as always swift in action — Sumedh Mhatre (@misticgree) December 27, 2021

Well done Mumbai Police on your quick action & for saving a life. We need to spread more awareness on #MentalHealth & #SuicidePrevention 🌻 — Vedica Podar (@Vedica_Podar) December 28, 2021

Kudos, fantastic work — Gururaj (ಗುರು)🦉 (@kannur_gururaj) December 27, 2021

#goodjob @MumbaiPolice thank you so much for such effort. You save one life/family. You won my heart.❤️❤️❤️ — Aparichit 2.0 (@Aparich45319481) December 27, 2021

Proud of you @MumbaiPolice exemplary illustartion of caring for another human…even though you could have ignored it as not being your responsibility..#YouMatter https://t.co/VoKxGEzdcF — Lubhani Singh (@SinghLubhani) December 27, 2021

Mumbai Police winning hearts 👏 Well done @MumbaiPolice ♥️ https://t.co/0Cqx6zQLNY — Harsh Y Mehta ❁ (@harshf1) December 27, 2021

Incredible job @MumbaiPolice ; you guys are the best; hope your noble actions fructify into a better life for somebody… https://t.co/OOKIAWUJ2P — Nitin Purohit (@ThisIsNitin) December 27, 2021

@MumbaiPolice is setting an example https://t.co/FygFtWowmt — S h i v a n i (@scratchguarded) December 27, 2021

There are several NGOs across the country that are committed to the cause of mental health. They run counselling services and suicide helplines for anyone in danger of committing suicide:

Pratheeksha: +91 484 2448830; Roshni: 040 790 4646, Sanjivini: 011-24311918 and Nagpur Suicide Prevention Helpline – 8888817666

The Samaritans Mumbai – 022 6464 3267, 022 6565 3267, 022 6565 3247

Address – B-3, Trisandhya

Behind Ambika Sarees

Dadasaheb Phalke Road

Dadar (E) 400014

Mumbai

Aasra – 91-22-27546669

E-mail – aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Address – 104, Sunrise Arcade

Plot No. 100

Sector 16

Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai 400709

Connecting India – 9922001122, 18002094353

Website – connectingngo.org

Address – Connecting Trust

Dastur Girls School

Moledina Road

Pune 411001

Lifeline Foundation – +91 33 24637401, +91 33 24637432

Address – 17/1A Alipore Road

Sarat Bose Road 700 027

Kolkata

Sumaitri – 011-23389090

E-mail- feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net

Address – Sumaitri

Aradhana Hostel Complex

No. 1 Bhagwan Das Lane

Bhagwan Das Road

New Delhi

Sneha – 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060

E-mail – help@snehaindia.org

Address – #11, Park View Road

R.A. Puram

Chennai 600028

Maitreyi – +91-413-339999

Address – 255 Thyagumudali Street

605001

Pondicherry

Saath – 079 2630 5544, 079 2630 0222

Address – B12 Nilamber Complex

H.L. Commerce College Road

Navrangpura

Ahmedabad 380 006