Mumbai Police’s creative word play with ‘Riverdale’ dialogue has upped the meme game on social media

Twitterati were quite pleased with the way the social media team used an interesting scene to convey a message about rules and following them. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Twitterati were quite pleased with the way the social media team used an interesting scene to convey a message about rules and following them. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Netflix India backed actor Radhika Apte in quite an impressive way when she was trolled on social media for being ‘all over Netflix’. They not only shut down trolls with their ‘omnipresent’ tweet but also stole the show when Zomato India tried to compare ‘Paneer’ with Apte. Following the trend, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared an interactive post that somewhat followed the same framework but with a slight variation.

ALSO READ | These Radhika Apte-Netflix India memes that will crack you up

Encouraging people to follow rules, the tweet read, “Well, we don’t really play cool if you break the rule! #AlwaysFollowTheRules.” Keeping up with their love for sitcoms and web series, the Mumbai Police social media team used a popular scene from the show Riverdale, featuring the character Veronica saying “Well, I don’t follow rules, I make them. And when necessary, I break them.” However, they did their bit of ‘Policing’ their by editing it out to, “Well, I follow rules. And I don’t break them.”

Well, we don’t really play cool if you break the rule! #AlwaysFollowTheRules pic.twitter.com/p7YJkjUtco — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2018

Twitterati were quite pleased with the way the social media team used an interesting scene to convey a message about rules and following them. While some complimented them for using a Netflix meme others wondered if they have subscribed to the American media provider. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

The admin of this twitter handle is currently binge watching Riverdale.😂😂😂 — Sanjana Paul (@sanjanapaul28) September 1, 2018

Good work. Person handling Twitter account deserves raise in pay. — CA Hiten Chheda (@ca_hiten) September 1, 2018

MeMeBai police — RANVEER (@ranveerpol6161) September 1, 2018

Whosoever is running the twitter handle of mumbai police is pretty much savage. All your memes and so powerful. The best one among all police twitter handles. 🤣😂 — Manisha Kadyan (@manisha_kadyan) September 1, 2018

What a meme and that too of Netflix 😂😂

Whoever is the Marketing person!

Jahapana tussi great ho!

Tauhfa Kabul karo!😂 — Akshoy Chaudhary (@theakki) September 1, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd