Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Mumbai Police’s creative word play with ‘Riverdale’ dialogue has upped the meme game on social media

Encouraging people to follow rules, the tweet read, "Well, we don’t really play cool if you break the rule! #AlwaysFollowTheRules." However, using a scene from the popular Netflix series Riverdale, they tweaked the dialogues a convey a message.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 4:55:23 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police tweet, mumbai police netflix tweet, mumbai police viral tweet, mumbai police twitter, indian express, indian express news Twitterati were quite pleased with the way the social media team used an interesting scene to convey a message about rules and following them. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
Netflix India backed actor Radhika Apte in quite an impressive way when she was trolled on social media for being ‘all over Netflix’. They not only shut down trolls with their ‘omnipresent’ tweet but also stole the show when Zomato India tried to compare ‘Paneer’ with Apte. Following the trend, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared an interactive post that somewhat followed the same framework but with a slight variation.

Encouraging people to follow rules, the tweet read, “Well, we don’t really play cool if you break the rule! #AlwaysFollowTheRules.” Keeping up with their love for sitcoms and web series, the Mumbai Police social media team used a popular scene from the show Riverdale, featuring the character Veronica saying “Well, I don’t follow rules, I make them. And when necessary, I break them.” However, they did their bit of ‘Policing’ their by editing it out to, “Well, I follow rules. And I don’t break them.”

Twitterati were quite pleased with the way the social media team used an interesting scene to convey a message about rules and following them. While some complimented them for using a Netflix meme others wondered if they have subscribed to the American media provider. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

