Mumbai Police gives a ‘coronavirus twist’ to Godfather’s famous dialogue

While Robert De Niro’s dialogue “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” from the 1972 crime film ‘The Godfather’ is etched on the memory of movie buffs, the Mumbai Police’s social media team tweaked the famous line to remind people about wearing face masks amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind,” read the caption of the post that was shared along with a picture of De Niro’s character Don Vito Corleone from the movie. The dialogue was changed to “I am going to offer him a mask he can’t refuse.”

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 16,000 likes and has been flooded with people reacting to it.

