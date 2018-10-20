Follow Us:
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Mumbai Police’s ‘cool’ post on cyber security has people squinting their eyes, but they’re loving it

"Always go by the legends to avoid making a fool of yourself," the social media team of the Mumbai Police wrote with hashtag #VerseOfWisdom to make a point about passwords.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 20, 2018 7:00:46 pm

mumbai police, cyber security, mumbai police funny tweets, mumbai police memes, indian express, funny news, What a ‘wise man once said’ could not be read by all at one go!

Mumbai Police is known for its quirky and innovative social media posts on Twitter, be it their superb wordplay or giving meaningful twists to contemporary memes — their game is on point. However, its latest entry on the micro-blogging site has left people squinting to read what the post said.

Sharing a message about cybersecurity, Mumbai Police shared a sketch of a male in a post that read “Once a wise man said”. But what was written next left many scratching their heads and squinted to read something written in Arabic font (or at least what it appears on first glance).

“Always go by the legends to avoid making a fool of yourself,” the social media team of the cops wrote with hashtag #VerseOfWisdom to make a point about passwords.

The photo quickly gained attention. While some struggled to decipher what was written, others who cracked it couldn’t stop cracking jokes about it. Many thought it was pretty “cool” and lauded their efforts, one user quipped, the tweet was harder to crack than a password. Sample these below.

Could you read what their post said? Let us know in comments below.

