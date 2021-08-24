‘Our very own 007s’: Mumbai Police’s band wows all with James Bond theme performance

Although law enforcement agencies around the world are mostly known for their tough image, Mumbai Police keeps showing their lighter side. Be joining the bandwagon in contemporary meme-fest or flaunting their love for witty wordplays, the force keeps its followers hooked. Now, showing yet another side of theirs, they offered a glimpse of their police band, and netizens are loving it online.

While the existence of a police band in any force is not unusual, mostly offering patriotic songs — the cops from Mumbai had quite an interesting choice. Moving beyond Indian song, the force was seen performing iconic Hollywood music from James Bond films.

Sharing their tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’, the law enforcement agency shared a stunning performance by their Police Band Khakhi Studio. From Clarinet to Saxophone, the over 30 members from the force amazed all with their stunning performance.

Watch the full performance here:





From Twitter to YouTube, the video capturing the musical talent of the personnel has created a big buzz online. While many reacted with hilarious puns to appreciate their performance, other showered praise on them demanding more videos of the band.

“Ganesh utsov k liye booking chaiye thi. Security aur banjo ki. Isme to dono kaam hogaya (Needed to make a booking for Ganesh Utsav. Security and band, this made both possible together),” joked one on Instagram. Another quipped with a classic pun: “Mumbai police ko Sach mein band bajana aata hai (Mumbai Police really knows how to play a band/ teach you a lesson)”.

This is the best thing you’ll see this week! https://t.co/GDxe1vcbhZ — Yojana Phadnis (@YojPhadnis) August 24, 2021

Beware, this music is going to play in your next edition @007 , these are the real cop bond of India, Mumbai https://t.co/W2Ib5xbJZu — Wicked Ass (@Wikedass) August 23, 2021

Wow, such talented folks at Mumbai police 👏 https://t.co/HcD5HCRwob — Soumya (@somianand) August 23, 2021

Very cool! I am actually very proud of our @MumbaiPolice and the way they look after this city! Much love and respect!! https://t.co/9RZ2F1WdrS — #QuentinQuarantino (@sumitluthra) August 23, 2021

THIS. MUST LISTEN. MUST WATCH. https://t.co/vP295zSc6O — Ritu Mittal Mukherjee (@ritu__mukherjee) August 23, 2021

👏👏👏👏 !!! Our very own 007s !! Love it 👍👍Band … Mumbai Police Band 👍👍 https://t.co/aQ7kehexCs — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) August 23, 2021

Give us more pls!! This is simply Awesome!!! You Rock!! @CPMumbaiPolice — Don III (@doniii3) August 23, 2021

Never knew this aspect of police — संकल्प (@sankalpgupta_) August 23, 2021

Wow. It was great. The police band was really excellent. Get to know the other side of the police. May God bless them — Christopher (@briancrasto) August 23, 2021

Ultimate 🔥 — Neerav Vyas (@NeeravV) August 23, 2021

Wow! Absolutely superb. — Gotya101 (@Gotya101) August 23, 2021