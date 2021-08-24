scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
‘Our very own 007s’: Mumbai Police’s band wows all with James Bond theme performance

Over 30 personnel from the Mumbai Police's band showed off their musical skill playing the theme music for the James Bond films in an ode to Monty Norman, noted English singer-composer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 24, 2021 1:02:25 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police band, mumbai police james bond, Monty Norman, Monty Norman james bond, viral videos, indian expressLoving their performance, netizens have been asking for more videos of the band playing various songs.

Although law enforcement agencies around the world are mostly known for their tough image, Mumbai Police keeps showing their lighter side. Be joining the bandwagon in contemporary meme-fest or flaunting their love for witty wordplays, the force keeps its followers hooked. Now, showing yet another side of theirs, they offered a glimpse of their police band, and netizens are loving it online.

While the existence of a police band in any force is not unusual, mostly offering patriotic songs — the cops from Mumbai had quite an interesting choice. Moving beyond Indian song, the force was seen performing iconic Hollywood music from James Bond films.

Sharing their tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’, the law enforcement agency shared a stunning performance by their Police Band Khakhi Studio. From Clarinet to Saxophone, the over 30 members from the force amazed all with their stunning performance.

Watch the full performance here:

From Twitter to YouTube, the video capturing the musical talent of the personnel has created a big buzz online. While many reacted with hilarious puns to appreciate their performance, other showered praise on them demanding more videos of the band.

“Ganesh utsov k liye booking chaiye thi. Security aur banjo ki. Isme to dono kaam hogaya (Needed to make a booking for Ganesh Utsav. Security and band, this made both possible together),” joked one on Instagram. Another quipped with a classic pun: “Mumbai police ko Sach mein band bajana aata hai (Mumbai Police really knows how to play a band/ teach you a lesson)”.

