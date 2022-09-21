scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Mumbai policeman helps group of differently-abled men cross a busy road; wins hearts online

A Mumbai traffic policeman is winning hearts for helping a group of differently-abled people cross a busy road in the city.

A Mumbai policeman helped a group of differently-abled men cross a busy road in the city.

A traffic policeman in Mumbai helped a group of differently-abled people cross a busy road and his kind gesture is winning hearts online. The official Instagram account of the Mumbai police shared the video that was originally posted by a man named Joel Franklin Sunderraj.

Sunderraj said in the caption of his video he shot it a few weeks ago on the streets of Mumbai. “A few weeks back I was lucky enough to watch the kind gesture by the Mumbai Police helping the differently abled men who came on the streets together traveling back home after a win in their cricket tournament. Great Job, Very Inspiring,” he wrote.

The video shows the policeman stopping traffic to let the men in wheelchairs pass. A man in the front is seen driving a motorcycle and the others are travelling by holding on to him. The men can be seen holding on to each other’s wheelchairs.

“Such a heart-warming video indeed @joelfranklin.s Love the discipline our specially abled friends are following. So glad their celebrations weren’t allowed to be interrupted. We hope that one of us is always there at such junctures in city to help Mumbaikars,” the Mumbai police captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The video has received more than 76,000 views and netizens commended the gesture of the Mumbai police personnel.

“Good job, but sad to see that they have to travel by roads. I get scared to even cycle,” commented a netizen. “Such a heartwarming video,” wrote another. “World exist still because of humanity,” said a third.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:07:34 am
