‘India’s Premier Security’: Mumbai Police welcome Lord Ganesh as IPS officer, see photo

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continues in different parts of the country, a unique idol showing the god as a police officer is winning hearts online.

Joining the festive fervour, one officer of the Mumbai Police decided to portray Lord Ganapati as a frontline worker amid the pandemic. Adorning the idol in a khaki uniform, finished off with a hat, the god represented an IPS officer. In a photo shared by the law enforcement agency on both Instagram and Twitter, they gave a new meaning to the acronym of IPS and dubbed him as “India’s Premier Security”.

Asking all to welcome the new “officer-in-charge”, they informed that Ganapati Bappa as an IPS officer is currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle Police Station.

While traditional idols like the Lalbaugcha Raja are very popular, with time many modified avatars based on different themes, with some quirky elements have delighted devotees from time-to-time.

One of the biggest festivals to be celebrated in the state, devotees mark the festive occasion by going above and beyond. People eagerly wait for the 10-day festival every year, where devotees bring home Lord Ganesha and take care of him like how they would treat a guest.

From organising fairs to holding special cultural events alongside traditional rituals, the state usually sees celebrations on a grand scale. However, owing to the pandemic, for the second year in a row, the festivities continue in a subdued manner.

Ahead of the festival, the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned physical darshan at pandals and restricted participation in big rallies and visarjan, limiting the number to 10 people for public mandals and not more than five for the household Ganpatis.