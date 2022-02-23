Mumbai Police warn people of cybercrime with a Gehraiyaan song

February 23, 2022 10:09:28 am
The Mumbai Police’s latest tweet makes a “deep” point about cyber safety with a reference to a Bollywood movie. The city law enforcement agency mentioned the newly released film Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP.
Citing one of the film’s popular songs, the Mumbai Police tweeted, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime”.
So far, the tweet has gathered hundreds of likes ever since it was posted on February 22, 2022.
Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:
Your money after you share your OTP!
Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022
Haan doobey, haan doobey haan doobey :
When you dip the biscuit in the tea for more than 10 seconds ;)
— Mohtaram Ansari (unanian) (@AnsariMohtaram) February 22, 2022
Your money after corrupt cops catch you for no valid reason.
— Radhakrishna Pai (@RadhakrishnaPai) February 22, 2022
सावधान रहे !!सतर्क रहे!!! सुरक्षित रहे!!!!
— Sahit (@hridai_sahit) February 22, 2022
Brilliant!! Brightest and Bravest #mumbaipolice #Respect
— Navneet Singh Gujral (@navigujral) February 23, 2022
— Suwrat Pandey (@PandeySuwrat) February 22, 2022
Good step to make your people aware of fraud. I appreciate. really good :)
— PM (@SoULinStillNESS) February 22, 2022
Thanks to their clever use of puns, memes, and pop culture references, the Mumbai Police are often called the meme police by netizens. The Mumbai Police have consistently made social media posts to raise awareness about cyber safety.
In December last year, their Twitter handle shared a set of witty graphics that highlighted several simple but effective safety measures that people should adhere to as they navigate their ever-increasing online presence.
Before that in 2016, the Mumbai Police celebrated the ‘Cyber Safety Week’, during which they posted several public service messages in form of memes and quirky one-liners. One of those tweets was, “’Email’ can turn into ‘Blackmail’ if you allow it to. Be cautious. #CyberSafetyWeek”.
Mumbai, also known as the financial capital of India, has seen a steep rise in cyber fraud in recent years. To tackle these cases, the government set up a cyber-police station for each of the five regions of the city—south, central, east, west and north Mumbai.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
