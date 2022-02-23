scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Mumbai Police warn people of cybercrime with a Gehraiyaan song

In the tweet, the law enforcement agency warns people against sharing their OTP.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 10:09:28 am
Mumbai police cyber safety tweets, Mumbai Police Gehraiyaan tweet, Mumbai Police funny tweet, Indian Express.Mumbai, also known as the financial capital of India, saw a steep rise in cyber fraud in recent years. (Mumbai Police/Twitter)

The Mumbai Police’s latest tweet makes a “deep” point about cyber safety with a reference to a Bollywood movie. The city law enforcement agency mentioned the newly released film Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP.

Citing one of the film’s popular songs, the Mumbai Police tweeted, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime”.

So far, the tweet has gathered hundreds of likes ever since it was posted on February 22, 2022.

Thanks to their clever use of puns, memes, and pop culture references, the Mumbai Police are often called the meme police by netizens. The Mumbai Police have consistently made social media posts to raise awareness about cyber safety.

In December last year, their Twitter handle shared a set of witty graphics that highlighted several simple but effective safety measures that people should adhere to as they navigate their ever-increasing online presence.

Before that in 2016, the Mumbai Police celebrated the ‘Cyber Safety Week’, during which they posted several public service messages in form of memes and quirky one-liners. One of those tweets was, “’Email’ can turn into ‘Blackmail’ if you allow it to. Be cautious. #CyberSafetyWeek”.

Mumbai, also known as the financial capital of India, has seen a steep rise in cyber fraud in recent years. To tackle these cases, the government set up a cyber-police station for each of the five regions of the city—south, central, east, west and north Mumbai.

