‘Chances of jhol’: Mumbai Police uses witty graphics to raise awareness about cyber safety

Amid the global pandemic, there has been a sharp rise in the number of cybercrimes around the world and India is no exception. In Maharashtra, the cybercrime figures rose from 4,822 cases in 2019 to 5,458 cases in 2020. While at the same time, the detection rate in these cases remained at just 18 percent.

To tackle the growing menace of online frauds, identity thefts, and phishing attacks, the Mumbai Police shared a set of witty graphics that highlighted the importance of following basic but important safety measures as people navigate their ever-expanding online presence.

The state police put their point across with simple yet sharp messages like “OTP Bol? Chances of Jhol” and “Share cutting, not OTP”. The netizens reacted delightfully to these tweets.

Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle has previously won the internet multiple times with its meme-savvy and witty content. In November, they used parodies of old Bollywood songs to caution people against drunk driving. On Instagram, they have used Harry Potter references to assert the importance of masks. Not just this, in the past they also made a point against domestic violence by critiquing misogyny perpetuated in Bollywood films.

Thanks to their funny and relevant content the law enforcement agency have amassed five million Twitter followers and 499k Instagram followers. During the pandemic, the Twitter handle of the Mumbai police engaged with people in its quick-witted manner.