Mumbai Police uses puzzles to ‘accelerate’ road safety knowledge

Law enforcement agencies have realised the importance of using social media to promote public awareness campaigns. Mumbai Police, which is known for its considerable online presence, recently used four interesting puzzles to highlight the cause of road safety.

The pictorial puzzles, representing road signs, were shared by Mumbai Police on Twitter and Instagram. Their tweet said, “Here to help you ‘accelerate’ your knowledge of road safety without putting a ‘brake’ on your travels! #RoadSafety #DownTheRightRoad”

Here to help you 'accelerate' your knowledge of road safety without putting a 'brake' on your travels!#RoadSafety #DownTheRightRoad

While some people announced that they were able to solve the puzzles easily, some struggled. “I was able to guess only zebra crossing..me feeling dumb😢”, said an Instagram user.

Many others pointed out that while they appreciate the city police’s awareness campaign, they would also like the cops to have stringent traffic control enforcement. People also highlighted the deteriorating state of city’s road infrastructure.

In May, the police force used a Harry Potter reference to assert the importance of wearing two masks, Many police officers also use their private handles to engage in funny but important conversations with the public.