scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai Police uses puzzles to ‘accelerate’ road safety knowledge

Check if you can solve the puzzles.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 9:35:12 pm
mumbai police, social media viral, road safetyThe pictorial puzzles, representing road signs, was shared by Mumbai Police on Twitter and Instagram. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Law enforcement agencies have realised the importance of using social media to promote public awareness campaigns. Mumbai Police, which is known for its considerable online presence, recently used four interesting puzzles to highlight the cause of road safety.

The pictorial puzzles, representing road signs, were shared by Mumbai Police on Twitter and Instagram. Their tweet said, “Here to help you ‘accelerate’ your knowledge of road safety without putting a ‘brake’ on your travels! #RoadSafety #DownTheRightRoad”

While some people announced that they were able to solve the puzzles easily, some struggled. “I was able to guess only zebra crossing..me feeling dumb😢”, said an Instagram user.

Many others pointed out that while they appreciate the city police’s awareness campaign, they would also like the cops to have stringent traffic control enforcement. People also highlighted the deteriorating state of city’s road infrastructure.

In May, the police force used a Harry Potter reference to assert the importance of wearing two masks, Many police officers also use their private handles to engage in funny but important conversations with the public.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement