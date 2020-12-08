Mumbai Police uses clip of child angry with haircut to issue public service message

"Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks," Mumbai Police wrote in caption while sharing the clip on Twitter.

After a video of a boy getting upset during a haircut was widely shared on social media, the Mumbai Police used the video to spread a social message.

The social media post warning people to wear masks features the line by the boy: “Arey yaar zyada kyun kar rahe ho, matt karoo (why are you doing so much, don’t do it)”

The Mumbai Police tagged the boy’s father, who had originally shared the clip, in their tweet.

Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks: VC – @Anup20992699 pic.twitter.com/x3tRYJ9wNv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 7, 2020

The video of the angry boy has been widely shared and inspired multiple memes since it was first shared.

Recently, modified videos of the boy that make it seem like he’s lip-syncing to Bollywood songs were also widely shared.

