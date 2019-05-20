Mumbai Police uses Jon Snow’s line from Game of Thrones for message against drugs

As the final episode of Game of Thrones aired, fans spoke about watching the show for the past eight years and #GameOfThrones dominated trends on social media. Mumbai Police also jumped on the bandwagon and issued a public service announcement with a meme featuring one of the show’s most popular characters: Jon Snow.
Snow reiterated multiple times during the show that he didn’t want the Iron Throne and the line “I don’t want it” has been a subject of memes on social media. The Mumbai Police used the Lord Commander’s line to issue a message to people to stay away from drugs.
Accompanied by a picture of Jon Snow and a witty hashtag, the official handle of the police suggested the answer should always be ‘I don’t want it’, “When a friend suggests trying drugs!”
When a friend suggests trying drugs!#GOTit ? pic.twitter.com/ujQJ7c7JtD
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 20, 2019
The tweet got a thumbs up from Twitterati online, who praised the police force’s social media managers for their witty takes on contemporary memes.
Mumbai police showing how it’s done!👌 https://t.co/E8Ocno6PhM
— Souvik chakraborty (@souvikneil) May 20, 2019
The person behind such memes deserves the Throne ! https://t.co/lCcjr2IHPq
— Somesh (@somesh_rmcf) May 20, 2019
Hahaha…this is too cool👍😂😂 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/gLV5NZXTXw
— Ankita (@expelliarmus492) May 20, 2019
Badass much! https://t.co/R14IK9tklw
— Aakanksha Sinha (@AakankshaSinh16) May 20, 2019
@MumbaiPolice GOTcha!!! LOL, you guys are killing it😂 https://t.co/tTu37IC3xN
— CRIMEMASTERGOGO (@djkush23) May 20, 2019
Kudos to the idea !!! You #GOTit right. https://t.co/euC9MOpmI1
— Saagar Panmand (@saagarpanmand) May 20, 2019
Gold! https://t.co/fFULTCuebp
— Vaishnav (@iamvaishnavv) May 20, 2019
@MumbaiPolice got the best way of saying it. https://t.co/Y0itDoGfQ1 pic.twitter.com/bHzigCgQlr
— Maniteja Hanumandla🇮🇳 (@mani24teja) May 20, 2019
They just won the internet. Go home everyone https://t.co/o9mByh1bi3
— Kanwaljeet (@Kayjay235) May 20, 2019
Mumbai Police has its own swag…!!@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Dd8q75qpGB
— Ajit L 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ajit309) May 20, 2019
Good initiative by Mumbai Cops using #GoT for spreading anti-drugs awareness in today’s youth. Probably at least this will help them!
— 🇮🇳 ɖʀ. ք. ʋ. ӄǟռɛȶӄǟʀ (chowkidar) 🇮🇳 (@parijatvk) May 20, 2019
I dont know who is your creative agency but let me compliment you guys that your tweets are awsome and very very relevant.. FANTASTIC
— Chowkidar Rajaneesh Dasgupta (@rajaneesh_d) May 20, 2019
In the show Jon Snow never wanted to rule, and on several occasions he attempted to avoid any authoritative position, only to have leadership duties thrust upon him. While the final episode aired today, there were also opinions that it ended with a whimper.