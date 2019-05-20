Mumbai Police uses Jon Snow’s line from Game of Thrones for message against drugs

As the final episode of Game of Thrones aired, fans spoke about watching the show for the past eight years and #GameOfThrones dominated trends on social media. Mumbai Police also jumped on the bandwagon and issued a public service announcement with a meme featuring one of the show’s most popular characters: Jon Snow.

Advertising

Snow reiterated multiple times during the show that he didn’t want the Iron Throne and the line “I don’t want it” has been a subject of memes on social media. The Mumbai Police used the Lord Commander’s line to issue a message to people to stay away from drugs.

Accompanied by a picture of Jon Snow and a witty hashtag, the official handle of the police suggested the answer should always be ‘I don’t want it’, “When a friend suggests trying drugs!”

The tweet got a thumbs up from Twitterati online, who praised the police force’s social media managers for their witty takes on contemporary memes.

Mumbai police showing how it’s done!👌 https://t.co/E8Ocno6PhM — Souvik chakraborty (@souvikneil) May 20, 2019

The person behind such memes deserves the Throne ! https://t.co/lCcjr2IHPq — Somesh (@somesh_rmcf) May 20, 2019

They just won the internet. Go home everyone https://t.co/o9mByh1bi3 — Kanwaljeet (@Kayjay235) May 20, 2019

Good initiative by Mumbai Cops using #GoT for spreading anti-drugs awareness in today’s youth. Probably at least this will help them! — 🇮🇳 ɖʀ. ք. ʋ. ӄǟռɛȶӄǟʀ (chowkidar) 🇮🇳 (@parijatvk) May 20, 2019

I dont know who is your creative agency but let me compliment you guys that your tweets are awsome and very very relevant.. FANTASTIC — Chowkidar Rajaneesh Dasgupta (@rajaneesh_d) May 20, 2019

In the show Jon Snow never wanted to rule, and on several occasions he attempted to avoid any authoritative position, only to have leadership duties thrust upon him. While the final episode aired today, there were also opinions that it ended with a whimper.