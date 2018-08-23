Follow Us:
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Mumbai Police uses Hera Pheri meme to warn against ponzi schemes

Using two photos from Hera Pheri franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty, the cops highlighted the sad reality against the expectation from ponzi schemes. They urged people to just laugh it off at such ridiculous offers of quick gains.

Published: August 23, 2018 5:53:39 pm
Mumbai Police’s latest post using expectation vs reality meme is on point. (Source: Mumbai Police Twitter)
After months of warning people not to entertain messages or emails that may be linked to scams, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a unique warning not just to citizens, but fraudsters who send out messages hoping to lure people into ponzi schemes as well.

Using two photos from the Hera Pheri franchise that featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty, the cops highlighted the sad reality of believing in ponzi schemes. Urging people to just laugh off offers of quick gains, the handle tweeted, “If fraudsters made a comedy movie, ponzi scheme would be their biggest joke!”

The police force’s social media team, which is known for its quirky ways to pass on important messages, got a thumbs up from users this time as well.

From memes to scenes drawn from hit shows and films, Mumbai Police’s tricks of using popular culture to send relevant messages continues to get a lot of love.

