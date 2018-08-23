Mumbai Police uses Hera Pheri meme to warn against ponzi schemes

Mumbai Police’s latest post using expectation vs reality meme is on point. (Source: Mumbai Police Twitter) Mumbai Police’s latest post using expectation vs reality meme is on point. (Source: Mumbai Police Twitter)

After months of warning people not to entertain messages or emails that may be linked to scams, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a unique warning not just to citizens, but fraudsters who send out messages hoping to lure people into ponzi schemes as well.

Using two photos from the Hera Pheri franchise that featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty, the cops highlighted the sad reality of believing in ponzi schemes. Urging people to just laugh off offers of quick gains, the handle tweeted, “If fraudsters made a comedy movie, ponzi scheme would be their biggest joke!”

If fraudsters made a comedy movie, ponzi scheme would be their biggest joke! Just laugh them off #StarringAwareness pic.twitter.com/AeXDQ4KQSu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 23, 2018

The police force’s social media team, which is known for its quirky ways to pass on important messages, got a thumbs up from users this time as well.

Haha..totally true — Loveyour Heart (@Heartcaredoc) August 23, 2018

True. Well said — BJP.Bharat.J.Panchal (@bpanchal2020) August 23, 2018

Jayantilal Gada 😂😂😂 — ˗ˏˋ irfan ˎˊ˗ (@simplyirfan) August 23, 2018

From memes to scenes drawn from hit shows and films, Mumbai Police’s tricks of using popular culture to send relevant messages continues to get a lot of love.

