Mumbai police uses Brahmastra reference to raise awareness on road safety. Alia Bhatt reacts

One can trust the social media presence of Mumbai police to always stay updated with the latest trends and pop culture references. As Brahmastra is one of the most talked about topics these days, the Mumbai police put out a traffic advisory using references from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film. Alia Bhatt also reacted to the post and shared it on her Instagram stories.

Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, received mixed reviews since its release on September 9. The film has a multi-star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It crossed Rs 150 crore on day five of its release. The city law enforcement agency captioned their post, “‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever”. The text on the graphic shared in post read, “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don’t jump the signal. Even if you have Nandi Astra, don’t use the strength on accelerator.”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Shared Tuesday, the post has received more than 39,000 likes so far. “Ultimate creativity level,” commented an Instagram user. “Remember to always follow the lights!” wrote another. “We need some ASTAR to manouvue through the potholes,” said a third along with laughing emojis.

Alia Bhatt also found the post relatable as she shared it on her Instagram stories and wrote “epic” along with a laughing emoticon.

Recently, UP Police also used a Brahmastra reference to highlight the importance of strong passwords and cyber security.