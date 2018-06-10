Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mumbai Police use ‘Kurkure lock’ meme to make a strong point about passwords

Reminding Netizens that “passwords are not for mere consolation! They must ensure protection”, they urged people for stronger password. Comparing the frail crispy snack as the password, they warned, “If this is your password, you are doomed.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 8:31:56 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police memes, mumbai police funny tweets, mumbai police social media post, online security, viral memes, funny photo, viral photos, indian express Proving how they are never the one to lag behind, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team’s latest tweet about the frail latch is on point. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)
Related News

When it comes to keeping up with latest trends on social media, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. What suddenly grasps Netizens’ mind is often hard to gauge, especially when they turn something very simple and serious into funny. And never the one to lag behind is perhaps Mumbai Police’s social media team who put trendy memes and jokes into some serious perspective. After their socially responsible take ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ memes and ‘If you don’t love me at…’ meme-fest, the team is back joining another trend with ‘Kurkure latch/lock’ photo.

ALSO READ | ‘Race 3’ trailer: Mumbai Police mocks Daisy Shah’s dialogue with this hilarious meme

If you are an active member of the Twitterverse, by now you must have surely come across the photo of a door with a broken latch, affixed with a crispy, aka Kurkure. Tweeple are relating to the situation when they try to control or stop something but fail either because they really don’t want to stop it or put up a false pretence.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police is all game for Road Rash; but only to send a #SafetyFirst message

However, given to this team, they turned that viral photo into something meaningful to promote a message about online security and importance of having a strong password in the virtual world. Comparing the frail crispy snack as the password, they warned, “If this is your password, you are doomed.” Reminding Netizens that “passwords are not for mere consolation! They must ensure protection”, their tweet seemed a little inspired this time.

Although the tweet got a thumbs up from Twitter followers, many users already used this photo to relate to weak passwords in the last few days. In case you missed out on this meme series used by the cops this time, here are some tweets that you can enjoy.

Do you have a relatable caption for this photo? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now