Mumbai Police use Amitabh Bachchan’s popular meme to drive home a point

While Desi meme-makers did not take long to latch on to a commercial featuring veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, the Mumbai Police social media team too decided to make the most of the social media trend.

Advertising

The commercial for Dr Fixit, which is a waterproofing solution used to prevent leakages and dampness, showed the actor standing along with a giant tortoise with a human head. The new campaign of the company — ‘No-Shortcut’ — shows animals such as frogs, octopus and tortoise with human heads, who took shortcuts while getting their homes waterproofed.

Watch the commercial here:

Soon after memes of the advertisement went viral, Mumbai Police tweeted the picture with the caption that read, “Pic 1: When you break a rule & spot a policeman ahead. Pic 2: When you are a totally law-abiding Mumbaikar.”

Pic 1: When you break a rule & spot a policeman ahead Pic 2: When you are a totally law abiding Mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/QZHirTCM6a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 5, 2019

While some found the post amusing, others were quick to share pictures of law-breaking citizens.

Tussi bade majakiya ho. — Gaurav Manral (@gauravmanral07) May 5, 2019

You guys are so cool. 😊 — رميزrk (@rkUntold) May 5, 2019

I think that applies to some specific group of lawless people … remaining are good with laws and police … — Akash (@officialakaash) May 5, 2019