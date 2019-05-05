Mumbai Police use Amitabh Bachchan’s popular meme to drive home a point

While Desi meme-makers did not take long to latch on to a commercial featuring veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, the Mumbai Police social media team too decided to make the most of the social media trend.
ALSO READ | Viral video: Delhi couple’s PDA on moving motorcycle stuns all
The commercial for Dr Fixit, which is a waterproofing solution used to prevent leakages and dampness, showed the actor standing along with a giant tortoise with a human head. The new campaign of the company — ‘No-Shortcut’ — shows animals such as frogs, octopus and tortoise with human heads, who took shortcuts while getting their homes waterproofed.
Watch the commercial here:
Soon after memes of the advertisement went viral, Mumbai Police tweeted the picture with the caption that read, “Pic 1: When you break a rule & spot a policeman ahead. Pic 2: When you are a totally law-abiding Mumbaikar.”
Pic 1: When you break a rule & spot a policeman ahead
Pic 2: When you are a totally law abiding Mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/QZHirTCM6a
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 5, 2019
While some found the post amusing, others were quick to share pictures of law-breaking citizens.
Tussi bade majakiya ho.
— Gaurav Manral (@gauravmanral07) May 5, 2019
You guys are so cool. 😊
— رميزrk (@rkUntold) May 5, 2019
I think that applies to some specific group of lawless people … remaining are good with laws and police …
— Akash (@officialakaash) May 5, 2019
Great effort…
— Abhay Marathe (@marathe_abhay) May 5, 2019