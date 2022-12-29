scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

‘The Qala of understanding consent’: Mumbai police use movie clip to make a point about consent

Qala, a psychological drama, was released on Netflix on December 1.

The social media team of the Mumbai police routinely makes posts that talk about essential issues like road safety, cyber crimes, and women’s rights. They often employ the latest pop culture references to send a strong message.

Most recently, the law enforcement agency used a clip from Qala, a psychological drama released on December 1, to make a point about consent. The Mumbai police shared a clip in which the protagonist is singing a song that alludes to a woman saying no to her lover. The song then pauses and text appears on the screen that says, “It does not take “Qala” to understand consent”. Qala means talent in Hindi and Urdu.

This short but impactful video was captioned, “The #Qala of understanding consent. Inkaar ≠ Iqraar #ConsentMatters #Qala”.

 

With this post, the Mumbai police reinforced the message of “no means no” and challenged the idea that a woman needs to be persuaded even if she signals that she is not interested.

This post has already gathered over 40,000 likes since it was posted on Wednesday. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Mindblowing!!!!! What amazing use of the song! ”. Another person said, “Mumbai Police admin is a much better content creator than most of the existing so-called INFLUENCERS”.

This is not the first time that a police department has used movie references in their public messages. In February 2021, in a popular post, the Uttar Pradesh Police used clips from Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 movie Darr and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s 2016 film Pink, to highlight the importance of consent.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:46 IST
