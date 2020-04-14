Mumbai police’s latest ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ post sees netizens channel their inner poet

Mumbai Police used Rosesh Sarabhai’s poetry to urge people to stay indoors. Mumbai Police used Rosesh Sarabhai’s poetry to urge people to stay indoors.

While the extension of the nationwide lockdown has triggered a meme fest on social media, the Mumbai Police’s social media team has come up with yet another creative way to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking inspiration from Rosesh Sarabhai’s poetry — the character played by Rajesh Kumar in popular comedy-drama Sarabhai vs Sarabhai — the Mumbai police shared some “Lockdown Lessons”.

“Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. During the lockdown, please stay at home,” read the caption of the tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of the police department.

Along with the post, they shared four images of Rosesh urging people to stay indoors, practice social distancing and also reminding them to regularly wash their hands. Here, take a look:

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and triggered hilarious reactions. While many praised the Mumbai police, others responded to the tweet with more poetry.

Every station in Mumbai has 1 East & 1 West

Every station in Mumbai has 1 East & 1 West Let Everyone In The World Know “Aapli Mumbai Police Is The Best” — Jinal Charla (@jinalcharla) April 14, 2020

Pav-bhaji me jyada hona chahiye butter, Monisha bhabhi sharpener ko bolti hai pencil cutter,@MumbaiPolice ke naam se criminals kaanpate hai thar-thar, Desh me Corona ka faila hai dar-dar, Khud ki safety ke liye raho apne ghar-par – Roshesh (Momma’s boy) 😄#TakingOnCorona — Vijay Kumar Yadav (@vijaykumar1927) April 14, 2020

Wow …it is better than roshesh… Once this lockdown open i am coming to your headquarters and gonna learn all this branding things… @MumbaiPolice thanks.. Gratitude..respect… — PRATIK PORWAL #ABEFTeam (@pratik0310) April 14, 2020

Baal banane k liye we use comb

Baal banane k liye we use comb Jaan bachane k liye please stay at home. — Faijan Qureshi (@FaijanQ17) April 14, 2020

Why don’t you open a full time meme page? — 🇮🇳 Adarsh ஆதர்ஷ் 🚩 (@AviatorAddy) April 14, 2020

Pulao meh jeera

pulao meh jeera Ghar par rehna walla Heera — Hindmaharider (@hindmaharider) April 14, 2020

