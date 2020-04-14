Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
COVID19

Mumbai police’s latest ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ post sees netizens channel their inner poet

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and triggered hilarious reactions. While many praised the Mumbai police, others responded to the tweet with more poetry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2020 6:08:50 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, mumbai police, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rosesh Sarabhai, Sarabhai poetry, Mumbai Police used Rosesh Sarabhai’s poetry to urge people to stay indoors.

While the extension of the nationwide lockdown has triggered a meme fest on social media, the Mumbai Police’s social media team has come up with yet another creative way to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking inspiration from Rosesh Sarabhai’s poetry — the character played by Rajesh Kumar in popular comedy-drama Sarabhai vs Sarabhai — the Mumbai police shared some “Lockdown Lessons”.

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. During the lockdown, please stay at home,” read the caption of the tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of the police department.

Along with the post, they shared four images of Rosesh urging people to stay indoors, practice social distancing and also reminding them to regularly wash their hands. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and triggered hilarious reactions. While many praised the Mumbai police, others responded to the tweet with more poetry.

