‘Few lines you should not cross and a few that help you cross’: Mumbai Police’s wordplay is winning hearts

Time and again, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police comes up with creative and interactive ways to increase awareness about various issues among people. This time too, they have tactfully managed to impress tweeple with their wordplay. “There are a few lines you should not cross and a few that help you cross- both if followed, keep you safe #RoadSafety,” read the latest tweet along with a picture of a man using a zebra crossing to cross the road.

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet. While many people were quite impressed with the tweet, others complained that car parking on Zebra lines made it difficult to use them.

There are a few lines you should not cross and a few that help you cross- both if followed, keep you safe #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/psgPAtDO5i — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 21, 2018

Some even shared pictures of cars being parked on the crossing as proof. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

Will love to use zebra but first teach drivers to follow traffic rules sir

Unless they give us path to walk how we will use Zebra ra crossing!!!! pic.twitter.com/KVNDZplc9U — Rahul Tadvi (@princejr5) July 21, 2018

Sir, hardly you get to see the lines and if u see any they are hardly visible for few days. Anyways nice thought though. — RAJESH ASHAR (@rajeshashar) July 21, 2018

Only problem is that the vehicles are already parked on the Zebra crossing. So commuters have no option of using the Zebra crossing. — Swapnil (@swapnilk27) July 21, 2018

Gosh you guys are insanely creative! Respect. 🙏 — Ram (@RantsOfAnIguana) July 21, 2018

If we find zebra crossing on the road, we surely do it. — Gopal Kishan (@gopalsoni1112) July 21, 2018

Zebra crossing is endangered species in mumbai — Santosh Kawale (@SantoshnKawale) July 21, 2018

What do you have to say about Mumbai Police’s above tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

