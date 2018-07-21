Follow Us:
‘Few lines you should not cross and a few that help you cross’: Mumbai Police’s wordplay is winning hearts

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet. While many people were quite impressed with the tweet, others complained that car parking on Zebra lines made it difficult to use them.

Published: July 21, 2018
Time and again, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police comes up with creative and interactive ways to increase awareness about various issues among people. This time too, they have tactfully managed to impress tweeple with their wordplay. “There are a few lines you should not cross and a few that help you cross- both if followed, keep you safe #RoadSafety,” read the latest tweet along with a picture of a man using a zebra crossing to cross the road.

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet. While many people were quite impressed with the tweet, others complained that car parking on Zebra lines made it difficult to use them.

Some even shared pictures of cars being parked on the crossing as proof. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

What do you have to say about Mumbai Police’s above tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

