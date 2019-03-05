Toggle Menu
Netizens praise Mumbai Police for tracing lost woman’s family in ’10 minutes’

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many lauding the quick response of the Mumbai police team. The official Twitter handle  of Mumbai police also retweeted the post along with a caption that read, "Loved ones should never be far for too long!"

Among other the viral post also reached music composer Vishal Dadlani, who also thanked the police for their work.

When a resident of Mumbai found an old lady, who could not remember where she lived, on the streets, he behaved like a good Samaritan and took her to the police station. However, little did he know that the prompt response of the Mumbai police department would help reunite the lost woman to her family and that too in “10 minutes”.

Taking to Twitter, Zoru Bhathena shared the story with a picture of the lady, her son as well as himself along with the police department. Narrating the incident he tweeted, “Found an old lady sitting on 11th Rd Khar who could not remember where she lived. Took her to Khar Police Station Within 10 minutes they traced her to Mira Rd & called her son to collect her (she was missing since 2 days) Thank You @MumbaiPolice you’ll are incredibly efficient🙏🏻”

The viral post also reached music composer Vishal Dadlani, who also thanked the police for their work. “This is beautiful. I have members of my family dealing with failing memories and it’s a constant source of worry. Thank you for this ray of hope, @MumbaiPolice. I’m sure the son must be deeply grateful.”

