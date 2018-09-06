Mumbai Police joins in The Nun poster meme game, uses it to convey a message about parking

Mumbai Police asked citizens to be responsible and to keep away from ‘darkest parking habit’. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) Mumbai Police asked citizens to be responsible and to keep away from ‘darkest parking habit’. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

Films and series in horror genre are really a big hit right now, and it’s not just desi Ghoul that has got everyone’s attention. Upcoming Hollywood film The Nun too has got fans excited as the movie is set for release on September 7. Now, it seems Indians are more excited about giving quirky twists to the latest poster of the film. And even the Mumbai Police has joined the trend and came up with their own variation. Joining the meme-fest, the cops used to it pass on a message about parking.

The cops have used the film’s poster with a witty wordplay to explain what happens when you park in a Nun-Parking zone! And it didn’t stop with the morphing of the photos of the poster. It went ahead and added their own spin to the tagline as well. “Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets!” the wrote urging people to avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit.

Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets! Be a responsible citizen. Avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit pic.twitter.com/P840KV3aDY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 6, 2018

The Nun, which is set as a spin-off to 2016’s The Conjuring 2, is said to unravel the mysterious suicide of a young nun. Although the new poster was dropped in July, desi fans couldn’t stop turning it into a meme only recently, right before the film’s release. Sample these:

Tribute 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/Omr2BIqB99 — PATIL – THE CONCRETE DOCTOR (@Khandu_Khapkya) September 5, 2018

(Junoon Junoon Junoon Junoon) x 9999 pic.twitter.com/dtKczZkdS0 — Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) September 5, 2018

Sochta hu Kya se kya

Ke woh kitne Ho gye

Masoom the Dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/jRJzxKRgl7 — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) September 5, 2018

Do you have a favourite Nun meme? Tell us in comments below.

