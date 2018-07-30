Don’t be Tom Cruise of Mission Impossible while driving, warns Mumbai police through this social media post

Many lauded Mumbai Police for contextualising topical and trending things by giving it meaningful twist. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) Many lauded Mumbai Police for contextualising topical and trending things by giving it meaningful twist. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

Managers of Mumbai police’s Twitter handle have always used social media effectively to convey messages about serious issues like road safety, online stalking, fake news among other things. From buzzing memes to online challenges like the #InMyFeelings video, they never shy away in giving a meaningful twist to things that get people talking. And as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Fallout released recently, the Mumbai police used a clip from the spy thriller to send across a message on road safety.

The video clip shows Tom Cruise riding a two-wheeler in his charismatic style, but without a helmet. The cops have used the footage to warn adventurous bikers who may want to attempt similar stunts. Urging that “safety is possible”, they again showed an example of brilliant wordplay and underlined that such attempts are “definitely mission impossible.” Urging citizens to avoid rush driving, they added, “Not an impossible mission for us to penalise you if you are spotted trying these stunts on the roads of Mumbai! That’s the job. No hard feelings.”

Not an impossible mission for us to penalise you if you are spotted trying these stunts on the roads of Mumbai! That’s the job. No hard feelings. #SafetyIsPossible #WearAHelmet #SayNoToRashDriving pic.twitter.com/BRKx8at7Rl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 30, 2018

It seems the message clicked with Twitterati and particularly those from Mumbai can’t agree more. Mumbaikars echoed that definitely, it’s mission impossible in Mumbai but not for fine but owing to depleting condition of the roads and potholes.

Can’t ride like this in mumbai #potholes makes this “Mission Impossible” — Harshal (@1harshal) July 30, 2018

Mumbai traffic 😂😅 — Gaurav Kadam (@gk0012) July 30, 2018

Lol @MumbaiPolice Tom curise still survives that, because there are no manholes unlike India, because the government dont take the initiative to fix them. That’s why people dont pay tax 😂 — Tanishq Desai (@TanishqDesai777) July 30, 2018

@MumbaiPolice your Twitterer is badass! Henry cavill dialogue “that’s the job, no hard feelings” 😎 — Sidharth Subramaniam (@SidSub94) July 30, 2018

We can’t try these stunts on the roads of Mumbai cause there ain’t no roads, it’s just potholes https://t.co/8hTZN6zPwM — Ahmed. (@heyitskalim) July 30, 2018

Forget the stunts, look at the roads! You’ll spot us dodging the potholes. https://t.co/vIKn3BJHVO — Aadeesh (@Aadeesh) July 30, 2018

It’s really nice to see how @MumbaiPolice is using pop culture to spread their message. #MissionImpossible https://t.co/wpifAiGwFw — Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) July 30, 2018

