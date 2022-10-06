scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mumbai Police ride piggyback on Ravan to drive home helmet message

A witty video posted on Instagram by Mumbai police highlighted the importance of wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler. The Mumbai police wrote, “Spare a thought for your safety for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe #Dussehra”.

On the occasion of Dussehra festival, the Mumbai police Wednesday asserted the importance of wearing helmets by sharing a witty video that featured Ravan, the 10-headed demon king of Lanka, setting out on a bike ride. As Ravan drives on Mumbai roads, he halts at a traffic junction when the light is red.

The mythological Lanka king silently greets another person on a scooter who was not wearing a helmet. He asks the motorist to wear the safety gear who dismisses this request. In response, Ravan says that he has 10 heads to spare but humans just have one, therefore a helmet is a must for two-wheeler riders.

While sharing this 56-second clip on Instagram, the Mumbai police wrote, "Spare a thought for your safety for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe #Dussehra". The video gathered 24,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted on Wednesday.

 

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Good msg. But people still dnt wear helmets. Rules shud be strict.” Another person wrote, “Superb perfect message by Ravan”.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai police have used humour to promote the use of helmets. In August last year, the law enforcement agency shared a video featuring professional wrestler ‘The Great Khali’. The clip highlighted the fact that just wearing a helmet is not enough to protect oneself — it is also essential to ensure that the helmet is of the right size and fits the head properly.

