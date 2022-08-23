NotAMatch: Mumbai police takes help from Seema Aunty to share advice on cyber safety

The social media handles of the Mumbai Police are known for their witty posts. The law enforcement agency often uses the latest pop culture references in their informative posts.

Earlier this week, they used a screengrab from the popular Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking to make a point about the importance of strong passwords.

So far this post has gathered over 8,800 likes on Instagram. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message 🙌”. Another person commented, “Too good! Whoever manages this page 👌🏻”. Seema Taparia herself commented on it and wrote, “Admin of this page 👏👏🙌🙌”.

In their post, the Mumbai Police used a scene in which Seema Taparia (popularly called Seema Aunty) says, “But..but I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that”. While in the Netflix show Taparia uses this dialogue to voice her opinion on a potential marriage match, here the Mumbai Police used her dialogue in the context of people using predictable passwords. The Mumbai Police cleverly captioned the post as, “When we see people using their partner’s name as their password: #NotAMatch #CyberSafety”.

In May this year, the Mumbai Police pointed out the importance of having strong passwords by referring to actor Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress. Before this, the law enforcement agency used the Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP. They have also smartly incorporated the “Kurkure lock” meme to urge people to keep strong passwords.