NotAMatch: Mumbai police takes help from Seema Aunty to share advice on cyber safety

The social media handles of the Mumbai Police are known for their witty posts. The law enforcement agency often uses the latest pop culture references in their informative posts.
Earlier this week, they used a screengrab from the popular Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking to make a point about the importance of strong passwords.
So far this post has gathered over 8,800 likes on Instagram. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message 🙌”. Another person commented, “Too good! Whoever manages this page 👌🏻”. Seema Taparia herself commented on it and wrote, “Admin of this page 👏👏🙌🙌”.
View this post on Instagram
In their post, the Mumbai Police used a scene in which Seema Taparia (popularly called Seema Aunty) says, “But..but I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that”. While in the Netflix show Taparia uses this dialogue to voice her opinion on a potential marriage match, here the Mumbai Police used her dialogue in the context of people using predictable passwords. The Mumbai Police cleverly captioned the post as, “When we see people using their partner’s name as their password: #NotAMatch #CyberSafety”.
Subscriber Only Stories
In May this year, the Mumbai Police pointed out the importance of having strong passwords by referring to actor Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress. Before this, the law enforcement agency used the Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP. They have also smartly incorporated the “Kurkure lock” meme to urge people to keep strong passwords.
Top News
Latest News
‘Azad Kashmir’ remark: Court directs police to register case against Kerala MLA Jaleel
Want results on ground: Delhi HC seeks report on steps taken to rehabilitate child begging in capital
Elephant pulls out calf from muddy pit, netizens can’t help but gush over video
Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan reactions: ‘A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining’
Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile
First test of Nitish-Tejashwi job promise, aspirant teachers on the road
Will he quit, won’t he? Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan keeps Congress guessing
Prithviraj: Theerppu is not a typical movie
Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ childbirth experience: ‘I wasn’t even allowed to hold my son’
Will popping acne settle it faster? Find out here
PM Modi to interact with participants of Smart India Hackathon finale on August 25
Don’t think we have ignored it: SC warns TN counsel on minister’s comments on freebies
Explained: On what grounds is Donald Trump suing the US govt after FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home?
Uttarakhand BJP announces names of new office bearers
‘Yusuf sahab would often tell me about his fear of Dilip Kumar’