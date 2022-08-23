scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

#NotAMatch: Mumbai police takes help from Seema Aunty to share advice on cyber safety

Seema Taparia, a matchmaker, became popular after the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking.

Seema Taparia Indian Matchmaking Mumbai police, Mumbai police Seema Taparia, Mumbai police viral post, Mumbai police strong password, Indian express Mumbai police's post has gathered over 8,800 likes on Instagram.

The social media handles of the Mumbai Police are known for their witty posts. The law enforcement agency often uses the latest pop culture references in their informative posts.

Earlier this week, they used a screengrab from the popular Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking to make a point about the importance of strong passwords.

ALSO READ |Mumbai police raise awareness against stalking with this Friends clip

So far this post has gathered over 8,800 likes on Instagram. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message 🙌”. Another person commented, “Too good! Whoever manages this page 👌🏻”. Seema Taparia herself commented on it and wrote, “Admin of this page 👏👏🙌🙌”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

In their post, the Mumbai Police used a scene in which Seema Taparia (popularly called Seema Aunty) says, “But..but I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that”. While in the Netflix show Taparia uses this dialogue to voice her opinion on a potential marriage match, here the Mumbai Police used her dialogue in the context of people using predictable passwords. The Mumbai Police cleverly captioned the post as, “When we see people using their partner’s name as their password: #NotAMatch #CyberSafety”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

In May this year, the Mumbai Police pointed out the importance of having strong passwords by referring to actor Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress. Before this, the law enforcement agency used the Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP. They have also smartly incorporated the “Kurkure lock” meme to urge people to keep strong passwords.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:28:12 pm
Next Story

‘Azad Kashmir’ remark: Court directs police to register case against Kerala MLA Jaleel

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement