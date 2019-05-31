Toggle Menu
Mumbai Police earns praise after event for birthday of murdered man’s father

The Mumbai Police personnel celebrated Valerian Santos' birthday. Santos is the father of the late Keenan Santos, who was murdered with his friend Reuben outside a Mumbai bar when they objected to a group of men harassing their women friends.

Cops surprised Valerian Santos with a bouquet of flowers on his birthday.

Valerian Santos, who was celebrating his 60th birthday on Tuesday, was pleasantly surprised when a group of policemen from the Amboli police station in Mumbai turned up with a bouquet of flowers. Santos is the father of the late Keenan Santos, who was murdered with his friend Reuben outside a Mumbai bar when they objected to a group of men harassing their women friends.

Santos had recently sought police protection after they learnt in April that the prime accused in the Keenan-Reuben murder case was granted furlough (allowed to go out of jail) for 14 days. Keenan and Reuben were murdered outside a bar in October 2011 at Amboli after they confronted a group of four people who were harassing their women friends. All the four accused – Jitendra Rana, Sunil Bodh, Satish Dulhaj and Dipak Tival – was convicted by a Mumbai court in 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for the remainder of their lives.

After Santos’ plea the police increased the patrolling in the area and deployed a constable outside their home. But going beyond the call of duty, they also made sure that the birthday of the father, who lost his son, was a special one.

The sweet gesture earned a lot of praise for the police online.

“Senior PI Gaikwad along with his team paid a surprise visit with a bouquet of flowers on my 60th birthday. We are so happy with this kind gesture,” Santos told Mid-day.

It’s not the first time police in Mumbai celebrated the birthday of a resident with a sweet gesture. The personnel at the Matunga Police station have been celebrating the birthday of an elderly woman who lives in their jurisdiction.

