Mumbai Police earns praise after event for birthday of murdered man’s father

Valerian Santos, who was celebrating his 60th birthday on Tuesday, was pleasantly surprised when a group of policemen from the Amboli police station in Mumbai turned up with a bouquet of flowers. Santos is the father of the late Keenan Santos, who was murdered with his friend Reuben outside a Mumbai bar when they objected to a group of men harassing their women friends.

Santos had recently sought police protection after they learnt in April that the prime accused in the Keenan-Reuben murder case was granted furlough (allowed to go out of jail) for 14 days. Keenan and Reuben were murdered outside a bar in October 2011 at Amboli after they confronted a group of four people who were harassing their women friends. All the four accused – Jitendra Rana, Sunil Bodh, Satish Dulhaj and Dipak Tival – was convicted by a Mumbai court in 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for the remainder of their lives.

After Santos’ plea the police increased the patrolling in the area and deployed a constable outside their home. But going beyond the call of duty, they also made sure that the birthday of the father, who lost his son, was a special one.

The sweet gesture earned a lot of praise for the police online.

“Senior PI Gaikwad along with his team paid a surprise visit with a bouquet of flowers on my 60th birthday. We are so happy with this kind gesture,” Santos told Mid-day.

It’s not the first time police in Mumbai celebrated the birthday of a resident with a sweet gesture. The personnel at the Matunga Police station have been celebrating the birthday of an elderly woman who lives in their jurisdiction.