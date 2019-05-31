Mumbai Police earns praise after event for birthday of murdered man’s father

Valerian Santos, who was celebrating his 60th birthday on Tuesday, was pleasantly surprised when a group of policemen from the Amboli police station in Mumbai turned up with a bouquet of flowers. Santos is the father of the late Keenan Santos, who was murdered with his friend Reuben outside a Mumbai bar when they objected to a group of men harassing their women friends.
Santos had recently sought police protection after they learnt in April that the prime accused in the Keenan-Reuben murder case was granted furlough (allowed to go out of jail) for 14 days. Keenan and Reuben were murdered outside a bar in October 2011 at Amboli after they confronted a group of four people who were harassing their women friends. All the four accused – Jitendra Rana, Sunil Bodh, Satish Dulhaj and Dipak Tival – was convicted by a Mumbai court in 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for the remainder of their lives.
After Santos’ plea the police increased the patrolling in the area and deployed a constable outside their home. But going beyond the call of duty, they also made sure that the birthday of the father, who lost his son, was a special one.
Keenan & Reuben will be eternally missed by the city & we will always try our best to be there for their family. Our best wishes to Mr Valerian Santos #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/EPb5PGB01L
The sweet gesture earned a lot of praise for the police online.
Good job @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/RbsyLK8VaW
Thank you @MumbaiPolice really appreciated the gesture. Much love from all at home and part of the case. https://t.co/OszuZMAjzu
God bless !… Jai Hind Police Department of India ! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/5vPz4T3kor
Hats off!! @MumbaiPolice Mumbai Loves you!! https://t.co/IzA1N4oFHV
Well Done @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/MxmdgwL8kI
We appreciate & applaud Mumbai police for taking such preventive measure with an strong assurance of protection n safety for 2 braveheart’s family.
Thanks for the kindness shown to Mr Valerian & for the nice gesture of remembering him on his birthday. Certainly things have changed for the better with Mumbai Police. I personally feel safe in Mumbai even when coming home in the night. @CPMumbaiPolice @fayedsouza @suchetadalal
This is amazing by Mumbai Police❤️
“Senior PI Gaikwad along with his team paid a surprise visit with a bouquet of flowers on my 60th birthday. We are so happy with this kind gesture,” Santos told Mid-day.
It’s not the first time police in Mumbai celebrated the birthday of a resident with a sweet gesture. The personnel at the Matunga Police station have been celebrating the birthday of an elderly woman who lives in their jurisdiction.
Our favourite day of the year is here 😊 Officers & staff of Matunga Pstn with the 85 year young ’Mom’ Lalita ji, for years together on this day & many such days. You had joined in her celebrations last year too Mumbai, you may send in your wishes again with #Happy85thLalitaji pic.twitter.com/mUkVHFJlfS
