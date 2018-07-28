Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
‘Everybody has some Sherlock skills’: Mumbai Police’s tweet is more than what meets the eye

Featuring a picture of Benedict Cumberbatch, the text on it read, "Everybody has some Sherlock skills." However, that was not it. If one looked carefully at the bottom of the picture, there was more to it.

Time and again, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle has come up with engaging content that has not only impressed people but also managed to bring attention to some serious issues such as traffic rules, stalking, fake news using references from popular movies, sitcoms and more. Yet again, the official account shared an interesting Sherlock-inspired post that has caught people’s attention.

Featuring a picture of Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the text on it reads, “Everybody has some Sherlock skills.” However, that was not it. If one looked carefully at the bottom of the picture, there was more to it. Wondering what we are talking about, check out the tweet here:

While many were clearly impressed with the way the account had presented the tweet, many complained that even though the post is urging people to use the Police helpline number, which is 100, it doesn’t really work. Check out the reactions to the tweet:

Were you able to figure out Mumbai Police’s Sherlock tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

