‘Everybody has some Sherlock skills’: Mumbai Police’s tweet is more than what meets the eye

Time and again, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle has come up with engaging content that has not only impressed people but also managed to bring attention to some serious issues such as traffic rules, stalking, fake news using references from popular movies, sitcoms and more. Yet again, the official account shared an interesting Sherlock-inspired post that has caught people’s attention.

Featuring a picture of Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the text on it reads, “Everybody has some Sherlock skills.” However, that was not it. If one looked carefully at the bottom of the picture, there was more to it. Wondering what we are talking about, check out the tweet here:

While many were clearly impressed with the way the account had presented the tweet, many complained that even though the post is urging people to use the Police helpline number, which is 100, it doesn’t really work. Check out the reactions to the tweet:

Noted with alertness 🕵️ — 🕵️ (@theBlackkSky) July 28, 2018

My compliments. That’s what you call

James Bond Style Communication. I indeed had to strain to pick the clues. 👌👍https://t.co/jWoLjGDKnI — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) July 28, 2018

Some? I’ve got too many😂#Dial100 doesn’t really works. U gotta turn on the location followed by Google the nearest police station in your vicinity, search their valid number and than make a call for help only if its received.Thats a quite long https://t.co/rjMXO9R6m0 see. — Sherry (@SwitterSharon) July 28, 2018

Damn! That is too smart! — Krisha Gautam (@krisha_gautam) July 28, 2018

Were you able to figure out Mumbai Police’s Sherlock tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

