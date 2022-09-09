scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Back in action: Mumbai police’s touching Ganeshotsav video strikes a chord post-pandemic

The clip, which has the popular Marathi aarti Sukhkarta Dukhharta playing in the background, indicates the preparations by the Mumbai police to ensure public order during the ten-day festival which was celebrated in full swing this time after a gap of two years.

Mumbai police, Mumbai police Ganesh Chaturthi, heartwarming video by Mumbai police on Ganesh Utsav, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Indian expressThis year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took place between August 31 to September 9.

Just as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are getting wrapped up, the Mumbai police on Friday shared a heart-warming video in a tribute to the city and its residents.

The video shows how the metropolis slowly sprung back to near normalcy during the vibrant Ganeshotsav celebrations this time after a lull of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ |Technology vs tradition: Netizens divided over use of conveyor belt for Ganesh visarjan

The clip, which has a soulful rendition of the popular Marathi aarti Sukhkarta Dukhharta by singer Rekha Bhardwaj playing in the background, indicates the extensive preparations by the Mumbai police force to ensure public order during the ten-day festival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Sharing the video on Instagram Thursday, the law enforcement agency wrote, “We missed you, Mumbai! The city streets weren’t the same without you these last two years. We couldn’t have been happier to be back on bandobast as we bid adieu to Bappa tomorrow, revelling with you all through. #MumbaisVighnahartaForever #मुंबईचा_विघ्नहर्ता.”

So far, the video has received over 39,000 likes on Instagram. Commenting on the post, an Instagram user wrote, “Thank you #MumbaiPolice for your countless efforts and sacrifices in making our celebration even more grand with safety and security 🙏🏻May Bappa bless you & your families at home with immense health and happiness”.

Another posted, “Mumbai Police. You’ll are terrific 🔥❤️This video is so emotional. Literally everyone was waiting to be back to normal ❤️”.

Not forgetting to appreciate the Mumbai police’s social media presence, an Instagram user commented, “Whoever handles your social media, outstanding work as always. Take a bow.”

